Greenwood business district designated a National Historic Place

Between the massacre and urban renewal in the second half of the last century, very little in the way of such assets remain. Two churches in the original Greenwood area and rebuilt after the massacre — Mt. Zion Baptist and Vernon A.M.E. — have managed to earn designation as National Historic Places.

Some Greenwood activists opposed the designation for the 100 block of Greenwood, arguing that the much larger area of the historical Greenwood neighborhood should be included.

Culver said the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, which manages the 10 buildings that make up the 100 block, sought the designation to improve marketability and access to grant funds for maintenance and modernization.

Previously, consultants and state officials have said a National Historic Places designation for the 100 block does not preclude the larger area from being added to the list, but many people with an interest in Greenwood are unhappy about what they see as an effort to blur or erase the historical boundaries of the district.

Roughly speaking, those boundaries were from Detroit to about Lansing Avenue and from the Frisco tracks to Pine.