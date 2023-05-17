The popular Greek Street Drive-Thru will return this weekend, offering authentic Greek foods prepared by the community responsible for the Tulsa Greek Festival.

Hours for this year’s Greek Street are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave.

Orders for items such as gyro sandwiches, spanokopita hand pies, Greek fries and baklava can be placed “drive-thru” style, although the wiser course of action is to order online for pickup at the church. Greek Street Drive-Thru will accept only credit cards as payment.

In addition to individual items, the Greek Street Drive-Thru offers a variety of meal packages. These range from the Alpha Ticket, which includes a gyro with choice of traditional lamb or chicken as the protein, an order of Greek fries, and bottled soda or water for $16, up to the My Big Fat Family Feast package, which includes gyros, fries and pastries to feed four, along with a six-pack of Greek beer and bottles of red and white wine, for $110.

For the youngsters, there is the Little Zeus meal with chicken nuggets in a pita, fries and choice of drink for $7.

To order, and more information: tulsagreekfestival.com.

Flanagan Wine Dinner at French Hen

The French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., will host a special wine dinner beginning at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, featuring vintages from the Flanagan family of wines.

Eric Flanagan purchased his first parcel of California wine-growing real estate in 1999, the same year his daughter Riley was born. Flanagan Wines are made from grapes grown throughout the Sonoma Valley region and include a variety of chardonnay, pinot noir, merlot and other varieties and blends.

Riley Flanagan, now based in Tulsa, is the Midwest representative for both Flanagan Wines and her own Riley Rows vintages. She and her father, Eric, will be present at the dinner to discuss the wines being served.

The menu begins with passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by a watercress salad with blood orange, burrata and olives. Next will be a lemon pasta made with Meyer lemons, cream and prosciutto, then Arctic char with a pinot noir-berry sauce, cremini mushrooms and haricot vert. The main will be braised beef cheeks with glazed carrots.

Cost is $165 per person, including tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.

Vineyard 29 wine dinner at Prhyme

Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse, 111 N. Main St., will host a dinner featuring wines from the California winemakers Vineyard 29 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

Vineyard 29 is a prestigious Napa Valley winery founded in 1989, which draws its grapes from the more than 40 acres of vineyards in the St. Helena area of California and has since expanded to include three additional St. Helena estates, for a total of 47 planted acres.

Nora Comée, the vice president of national sales for Vineyard 29, will be at the dinner to guide diners through the wines being served to accompany the five-course menu.

That menu begins with a salmon crudo with arugula, nasturtiums and a citrus vinaigrette. This will be followed by a black pepper-crusted pork belly with roasted beets and a blackberry chutney. Prime tenderloin medallions with a dijon mustard bechamel and accompanied by wild mushrooms and braised mustard greens will be followed by a coffee-cured duck with black currant gel, endive and chives.

Dessert will be a “Chocolate Appreciation,” a chocolate mousse with chocolate bark, chocolate “soil,” a chocolate ganache and macerated berries.

Cost is $156 per person, and reservation are required. To reserve: 918-794-7700.

Dip into Big Mac Special Sauce

One of the reasons for ordering a Big Mac at McDonald’s is because one can use the fries to scoop up the excess “Special Sauce” that might escape from under the sesame-seed bun.

For a limited time, fans can indulge in their favorite condiment to their hearts’ delight, as Big Mac sauce will be available in individual servings. The sauce cups — whose blue-and-silver packages was chosen to mimic the color scheme of the paper wrapping for the original Big Mac in the 1960s —will be available beginning April 27 but will only be available by ordering through the McDonald’s app.

The sauce will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. It can also be ordered a la carte, for those who may wish to anoint their breakfast hash browns or fish sandwich.