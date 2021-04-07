GRDA purchases Honey Creek resort at Grand Lake for $1.2 million

GROVE — The recent purchase by Grand River Dam Authority of a popular Grand Lake resort should open up the Honey Creek arm of Grand Lake for more public access.
Honey Creek Resort and Motel held bragging rights they were the only motel on Grand Lake with direct lake access. Nestled adjacent to Honey Creek Bridge, and outfitted with cabins, a fishing pier, boat rentals, a swimming dock, and a gravel beach, Honey Creek Resort was a fixture in Grove for over five decades.
GRDA spokesman Justin Alberty confirmed the state largest public power utility recently bought the property of over four acres. Delaware County property records show the resort was sold for $1.225 million.
Alberty did say there are no specific plans in place, but GRDA’s goal is “enhancing public access to the lake in that area” and that GRDA will work with Grove city officials on any development plans.
The structures are being evaluated, Alberty said, asked about demolition plans.
There are not a lot of areas on the Honey Creek arm of Grand Lake for the public to access the water, Alberty said, referring the agency’s goal of providing more public access to the water.
“We currently don’t have a timeline for when the work could begin and it may not even start in 2021, Alberty said. “The long-term goal is going to be enhancing public lake access with this property.”
“The city was not involved in the purchase of the property,” said Grove Mayor Ed Trumbull.
“It’s been my experience whenever the city and GRDA work together on a project the results have been a benefit for the entire area,” Trumbull said, referring to the Wolf Creek Park and Boating Facility that has brought millions of dollars in sales tax revenue into the city coffers.
“I know that whatever the final plans are will be a benefit to Grove, tourism and the Grand Lake area,” Trumbull said.
Construction of the Pensacola Dam and creation of Grand Lake began in 1938 and was completed in two years. Grand Lake has over 1,300 miles of shoreline and is a tourist and fishing top destination site.