GRDA purchases Honey Creek resort at Grand Lake for $1.2 million

GROVE — The recent purchase by Grand River Dam Authority of a popular Grand Lake resort should open up the Honey Creek arm of Grand Lake for more public access.

Honey Creek Resort and Motel held bragging rights they were the only motel on Grand Lake with direct lake access. Nestled adjacent to Honey Creek Bridge, and outfitted with cabins, a fishing pier, boat rentals, a swimming dock, and a gravel beach, Honey Creek Resort was a fixture in Grove for over five decades.

GRDA spokesman Justin Alberty confirmed the state largest public power utility recently bought the property of over four acres. Delaware County property records show the resort was sold for $1.225 million.

Alberty did say there are no specific plans in place, but GRDA’s goal is “enhancing public access to the lake in that area” and that GRDA will work with Grove city officials on any development plans.

The structures are being evaluated, Alberty said, asked about demolition plans.

There are not a lot of areas on the Honey Creek arm of Grand Lake for the public to access the water, Alberty said, referring the agency’s goal of providing more public access to the water.