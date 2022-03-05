GRDA police recover body near state park boat ramp

The body of a man was recovered Saturday near the Twin Bridges State Park boat ramp on the Neosho River near Grand Lake, authorities said.

Officers made the recovery in approximately 27 feet of water by the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department, the GRDA said in a news release.

Crews had been searching the water in that area since Thursday evening, after a pickup and trailer sank in the lake, about 20 yards off the end of the ramp.

According to reports, the pickup was backing down the ramp when it went into the water. The driver did not resurface.

Crews were able to recover the pickup on Friday, however the driver was not inside, the release said.

The name of the victim was not released Saturday.