 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GRDA police investigating fatal boating accident on Grand Lake; shooting along Illinois River
0 comments

GRDA police investigating fatal boating accident on Grand Lake; shooting along Illinois River

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grand River Dam Authority police are investigating a fatal boating accident over the weekend at Grand Lake and a shooting along the Illinois River, the agency said.

At about midnight Saturday going into Sunday, GRDA police responded to a boating accident near Scotty’s Cove on the west side of the lake, where a boat containing four occupants had collided with a breakwater in a no-wake zone.

When officers arrived at the scene, three of the boat’s occupants were out of the boat and on the breakwater. The fourth occupant, believed to be the boat’s operator, was missing.

Officers immediately began a search of the water and recovered the fourth person’s body about 2 a.m. in 60 feet of water, the agency said in news release.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Tulsa. GRDA police did not identify the body nor say if it was that of a man or woman.

It is believed that alcohol was a factor in the collision, police said.

About 11:40 p.m. Saturday, GRDA police responded to a disturbance call with shots fired at Eagle Bluff Resort, along the Illinois River, about 10 miles north of Tahlequah.

When officers arrived they learned that a female had been shot in the neck. She was later flown by helicopter to an area hospital. No details on her condition were available, the agency said in the release.

The suspected shooter, Haley Lucinda Hathcox, 19, was taken to the Cherokee County Jail. Possible charges include shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon, the release said. 

No other details on either incident were available Sunday, police said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce
Local News

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce

  • Updated

"We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year," organizers said in a statement.

Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Complete coverage here

Visits with centenarian Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will stay possible through interactive exhibit unveiled at Gilcrease Museum

Cornel West calls for peace, truth in addressing 'vicious contempt' of Race Massacre

City, economic groups plan to pour $4 million into new Greenwood entrepreneurial services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News