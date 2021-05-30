GRDA police investigating fatal boating accident on Grand Lake; shooting along Illinois River

Grand River Dam Authority police are investigating a fatal boating accident over the weekend at Grand Lake and a shooting along the Illinois River, the agency said.

At about midnight Saturday going into Sunday, GRDA police responded to a boating accident near Scotty’s Cove on the west side of the lake, where a boat containing four occupants had collided with a breakwater in a no-wake zone.

When officers arrived at the scene, three of the boat’s occupants were out of the boat and on the breakwater. The fourth occupant, believed to be the boat’s operator, was missing.

Officers immediately began a search of the water and recovered the fourth person’s body about 2 a.m. in 60 feet of water, the agency said in news release.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Tulsa. GRDA police did not identify the body nor say if it was that of a man or woman.

It is believed that alcohol was a factor in the collision, police said.

About 11:40 p.m. Saturday, GRDA police responded to a disturbance call with shots fired at Eagle Bluff Resort, along the Illinois River, about 10 miles north of Tahlequah.