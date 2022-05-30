 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GRDA police continue searching for missing boater at Grand Lake

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department on Monday night was still searching for a missing boater at Grand Lake who was last seen Friday night.

Troy Young, 48, of Bixby, was last seen leaving the Cedar Port Marina in a 24-foot Blue Yellowfin boat about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

GRDA police were notified of the missing boater, about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officers recovered Young’s boat near the entrance of Ketchum Cove a short time later. That location is approximately 1.5 miles from Cedar Port.

The ongoing search covers a large area, approximately four square miles, across the southern portion of Grand Lake.

GRDA police is asking any boaters in the area to be mindful of the search efforts, to stay well clear of its boats involved in the search.

Anyone who might have seen Young’s boat Friday night or with any information that might prove helpful in the ongoing investigation and search efforts is asked to call the GRDA police at 918-256 0911.

