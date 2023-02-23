After two desperate weeks on the move, trying to avoid Russian troops and tanks, the border was finally within sight.

Still, for Olha Hrytsaniuk, it was hard to feel too happy about it.

Not everyone in her family, she knew, would be crossing over.

"It was such a hard decision, maybe the hardest decision in my life," said Hrytsaniuk, who said goodbye to her husband last March at the Ukraine-Poland border, reluctantly leaving him behind as she continued on with their two children.

On every side of them were other mothers and children, saying similar farewells.

"It was such a picture," Hrytsaniuk said. "A lot of people around you crying, men crying because they don't know when they see their kids. It was such a hard situation."

Looking back today, almost a year later, she still believes the decision to leave war-torn Ukraine was for the best.

But it might have turned out differently, if she hadn't found a home in a caring community.

On Friday, native Ukrainians from across the Tulsa area, including a number of refugees from the war, will mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Feb. 24, 2022, with a special "gratitude" event in downtown Tulsa.

The event, set for 4-5:30 p.m. at Guthrie Green, is open to the public. Organizers say the goal is to say thank you to Tulsans and all Americans for their support of Ukraine over the past year.

It will include stories by refugees, along with songs and poems by Ukrainian children. Speakers will include former Tulsa mayor Rodger Randle and others, including representatives from local support organizations that have helped refugees.

"We would like to give everyone gifts, but for most Ukrainians right now that is not possible," said Dasha Vershylenko, one of the organizers. "So we decided to say thank you with this event."

Vershylenko, who worked in television news in Kyiv, Ukraine, has been in Tulsa for almost a year, after fleeing her homeland with her children, Arina, 12, and Vanya, 4.

Her husband Pavlo was already in Tulsa, having arrived a month earlier for his new job.

Since her own arrival, Vershylenko has connected with many others who fled Ukraine and who tell similar stories to hers.

She said she and her children were packed up and all set to follow her husband to the U.S. But four days before they were to fly out, the invasion upended the plan.

With the airports now destroyed, and having to navigate around bombed roads and bridges, they initially fled by car to her parents' home outside Kyiv.

"I didn't think that I would survive," Vershylenko said. "I was sure that I would never see my husband again. I was sure."

Eventually, after facing many dangers, they were able to catch a train for Poland.

Vershylenko said she lost communication with her husband in Tulsa for several hours.

When she finally got through to tell him they had made it out, he was just about to board a plane to return to Ukraine.

Instead, Vershylenko and the kids would fly in to Tulsa, setting up a tearful reunion with her husband at Tulsa International Airport.

Decision to flee

Hrytsaniuk can't wait for the day when she and her kids — Tymur, 13, and Veronika, 4 — will be reunited with her husband, Artem, who is still in Ukraine.

Under wartime law there, most adult males have been barred from leaving in case they are needed to fight.

"It's been almost a year and I have gone around the world, me and my kids alone," Hrytsaniuk said. "I'm very tired."

How long the war will last, she said, depends on who you listen to. Some experts are predicting years.

The Hrytsaniuks, from the Kyiv area, originally thought they would stay and ride it out.

In the early hours of the invasion, as the explosions rattled the walls of their 11th floor apartment, they sheltered further inside, moving away from external walls much like her new Oklahoma friends do during tornados.

But it became clear that it was not safe to stay. That same night, they threw their documents, a few clothes and other items into suitcases and left.

"We had two cars," Hrytsaniuk said. "So we gave our other car to a neighbor because his was broken and he couldn't take his kids to go away."

Because of traffic jams created by others fleeing, they took side roads to reach the countryside.

Finally, they made it to a relatives' place in another area.

It was there, as they sheltered in an underground cellar to the sounds of planes and bombs, that the couple decided she and the children needed to leave the country.

As it turned out, many others had had the same thought. By the time the Hrytsaniuks reached the Polish border, the scene was chaos.

Once she and the children had safely crossed over, her husband volunteered to fight. But as a teacher by trade, he was advised he was needed more in the classroom.

Since arriving in Tulsa last August, she's been able to talk to him regularly.

Hrytsaniuk, who has family in Tulsa, was able to come through the federal United for Ukraine program.

While the future remains clouded, she expects to start work soon as a teaching assistant.

Vershylenko said it's been hard to be so far from Ukraine when so many there are suffering.

Her husband even wanted to return to join the fighting.

She pleaded with him not to. But it was something else, she believes, that finally convinced him to stay.

A few weeks ago, Vershylenko got the news that she is pregnant.

"It was unexpected," she said. "It was not our plan but it's happened."

The baby, a girl, will be born in June.

"We are very happy," she said, adding that it seems to have changed her husband's mind about returning to Ukraine.

Vershylenko said the one-year mark of the war is a good time to say thank you to their new friends and neighbors.

She said her perception of Oklahoma, as a "Red State," was that it was anti-immigration and that Ukrainians would not be warmly received.

"I was afraid people would go, 'Oh, you are immigrants. Why are you here? Go home.'"

But the reception has been the complete opposite, she said.

"I met some very, very kind people," Vershylenko added. "People here, they support you and understand you.

"We have really seen some American hearts."