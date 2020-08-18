The estate of a high-level Democratic gubernatorial campaign staffer filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe's grandson after she fell off the roof of the Mayo Building in downtown Tulsa while the two were on a date.
The lawsuit alleges Glade Inhofe, 25, "left his date, 24-year-old Regan Robertson, alone, intoxicated, and sitting on the ledge of his apartment building's rooftop, 10 stories above the ground" shortly before she fell to her death early Sept. 6, 2018.
Roberson was a finance director for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Drew Edmondson's campaign at the time she died, according to her LinkedIn profile page. Edmondson is among the attorneys of record in the lawsuit against Inhofe, Wiggin Properties LLC and Mayo 420 LLC.
Court minutes do not show the defendants had been served as of Tuesday afternoon, nor do they have attorneys listed. Tulsa World archives identify Inhofe as the grandson of Sen. Jim Inhofe.
"She was a very promising young lady, and all that promise is now gone," Edmondson told the Tulsa World on Tuesday. An obituary described Robertson as having "excelled in the political arena" with her work for the campaigns of former Mayor Kathy Taylor, current Mayor G.T. Bynum and Edmondson.
The petition from Robertson's mother, Lisa Robertson, alleges negligence on Glade Inhofe's part for leaving her alone on a retaining wall with no safety rail while she was intoxicated. It also claims Inhofe — who was not charged with a crime in Robertson's death — lied to Lisa Robertson and misled police about his actions, hampering the investigation and ability to determine what happened.
The suit additionally calls for a negligence claim against Wiggin Properties, LLC and Mayo 420, LLC, for having an "insufficiently guarded" exterior wall of the rooftop and for allowing people to "regularly drink alcohol while on the roof during all hours of the night."
"Glade told police shortly after their arrival, but prior to his attorney's arrival, that Regan made dark comments about suicide throughout the night," the petition states, adding that Inhofe reportedly called his mother, who arranged for an unidentified attorney to meet him.
"Upon his attorney's arrival, Glade declined to speak further to the police. Based upon Glade's statements about suicide, the police did a limited investigation and initially concluded that it was a suicide," the petition says.
Tulsa World archives state police reported Sept. 6, 2018, that they were unsure whether the fall around 12:40 a.m. that day was intentional or accidental. Investigators described the man with whom she was on a date, which the lawsuit identifies as Inhofe, as very "shook up" by what occurred but a sergeant said the death was not criminal in nature.
"Four days later, and after the surveillance video had been provided to Glade's attorney, Glade finally submitted to a police interview," the suit states. "By this time, Glade and his attorney were able to determine the camera which would have shown Regan's fall was apparently not functioning."
Lisa Robertson goes on to allege Inhofe, who did not attend the funeral, changed his story from a possible suicide to say "Regan was actually in a good state of mind and that he left her on the ledge to respect her 'autonomy.'"
She said the two met at a local coffee shop but claims Inhofe lied to her by saying Robertson was sitting at a table on the roof when he left for the restroom, "suggesting that in the two to three minutes he was gone, Regan had climbed up on the ledge and fallen to her death."
The suit asks for damages in excess of $75,000 based on the belief Inhofe knew Robertson was in a dangerous position and intoxicated at the time he left her, a guest at his apartment building, alone. It contends Wiggin Properties and Mayo 420 knew or should have known the rooftop was being used unsafely because it had cameras installed there.
"Regan Robertson was a wonderful young woman. The intention of (the lawsuit) was to set forth what happened as accurately as we could," attorney Scott Savage told the World. "It's about people we think have a part in this being held responsible."
Edmondson said Robertson was close friends with multiple members of his campaign staff and was also a friend of his. He said Lisa Robertson reached out to him to ask if there was any way he could help her find answers and said he would be happy to do so.
"We believe it was a death that should not have happened and, if reasonable precautions had been taken, it might have been prevented," Edmondson said.