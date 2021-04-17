Grandmother, 74, sues OKC police, saying they broke her arm after illegally entering her home

In the sanctuary of a north Oklahoma City church, a Black grandmother who has accused police of breaking her right arm wiped away tears as she talked about her encounter with officers in the heat of August, and being handcuffed and escorted to a patrol car.

“I know it was God that spared my life,” Ruby Jones, 74, said. “I won’t forget this. The pain, the agony.”

While the nation is on edge over deadly police interactions, an excessive force lawsuit filed in Oklahoma County District Court against the city of Oklahoma City and three police officers, Jones is the latest to challenge police tactics and training.

Jones claims the officers, without a proper warrant, forced their way into her house in the 6200 block of N Drexel Boulevard and further violated her rights by handcuffing her during a search for her mentally ill son.

Named in the suit are officers Dan Bradley, Ryan Staggs and James Ray.

Master Sgt. Gary Knight told The Oklahoman the police department will not comment on pending litigation. The officers remain on duty, Knight confirmed.