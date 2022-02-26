Graduates recall 1964 desegregation of Sand Springs high school: 'A part of that history'

A dedication will definitely happen, Lemons said, “but we’re just not sure when.”

Even with the COVID delay, Lemons couldn’t be more pleased with how the process has gone, he said.

"We found the (current) administration to be very supportive,” he said. “We wondered if they would not encourage us and maybe not even allow us to do it, but we found that not to be the case.

“To our pleasant surprise, they were all very supportive, along with the school board.”

Lemons said it’s imperative not to “lose the importance of the events that took place and how trying — now that I know — how hard it was on those students that were involved. It took a tremendous amount of courage on their part to show up at that school.

“It didn’t make much difference to all of us who had always been there, but it was a big deal to them.”

And as for the students of today and the future, “I hope they’ll be inquisitive — not just see it and view it, but maybe look into why that was such a big deal,” said Lemons, who is retired and lives in Tulsa. “I hope it’s a stimulus to learn, not just something you walk by and see every day.”