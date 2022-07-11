Gradual gas price decline continues, longest drop since pandemic started

Gasoline prices have dropped for the fourth straight week, the longest decline since the COVID-19 pandemic began 2½ years ago, a national analyst said.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog post Monday.

Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago, he said.

“We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong," De Haan said.

"But we’re not completely out of the woods yet — we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains the risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur," he said.

"It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”

The price at some Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $4.19 per gallon on Monday, 30 cents per gallon less than a mid-June high of $4.49.

But prices are still much higher than a year ago. Tulsa's average price was $4.232 per gallon Monday; a year ago the average price in the city was $2.899, according to AAA.

The national average, $4.66, is down 34.4 cents from a month ago but is $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago, De Haan said.

Oklahoma's average price was $4.40 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the states with the lowest average prices on Monday were South Carolina ($4.14), Mississippi ($4.17) and Georgia ($4.18).

The states with the highest prices were California ($6.08), Hawaii ($5.59) and Alaska ($5.48).

The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week and was $5.65 per gallon Monday.

The average price of diesel in Oklahoma and Tulsa was $5.137 and $5.032 per gallon, respectively.

Last week, the price of U.S. crude oil dropped below $100 per barrel Tuesday for the first time since early May, before going back up about $5 per barrel.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 70 cents to $104.09 a barrel Monday. Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 1 cent to $3.46 a gallon Monday.

Nationally, weekly gasoline demand fell 4.2% from the prior week, likely due to comparisons with the July 4 holiday period, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy said that according to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. oil rig count was up 2 to 752 and was 273 rigs higher than a year ago.