Wright, Reddick face off in Disrtrict 7 City Council runoff

If Tulsans are paying attention to any City Council race this year, it’s the one for District 7.

Incumbent City Councilor Lori Decter Wright nearly won reelection in the August general election when she captured 49.8% of the vote — fewer than a dozen votes shy of the majority she needed.

The second-place finisher, Ken Reddick, earned 26.3% of the vote. He’s been pushing hard ever since to close that gap, aided by support from some prominent Republicans.

About a decade ago, Tulsans voted to make the city’s municipal elections nonpartisan. And Wright, who was first elected in 2018, said one of the things she’s most proud of is how the City Council and Mayor G.T. Bynum have worked together, regardless of their political affiliations.

“We work really hard not to let that in through the door,” Wright said. “I think maybe people don’t recognize how beneficial it is when you have 10 people agreeing not to go there. I think that is really important.”

Reddick doesn’t shy away from his Republican Party affiliation or his conservative values but insists that he would go to City Hall to represent every resident of District 7.

“The side effects of the policies that I would fight for our blind,” he said. “You can just be a bystander and just benefit from the things I support and the things that I would work for.”

Wright said she is seeking a third term to see through projects she has been working on for years, some of which were postponed or delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now we are coming back out of that, and you are starting to see some of the accomplishments that I have been working on for District 7, like revitalization of the Woodland Hills Mall corridor, with Scheels coming in,” she said, referring to the giant sporting goods store.

“That is something I ran on in 2018, and now we are starting to see these things come to fruition. But they are going to need to be shepherded.

Wright noted that District 7 accounts for more than 20% of the city’s retail sales tax revenue, a fact she said points to the need to keep the East 71st Street retail corridor vibrant.

The City Council this week approved a $30 million Tax Increment Finance district as part of an incentive plan to attract Scheels to town. The funds will come from sales taxes generated by Scheels.

The key to the incentive package, Wright said, is that $18.8 million of it will be retained by the city to provide infrastructure not only at the store site but in the area surrounding the mall.

The funds can also be used to provide incentives to other retailers wishing to operate within the project area.

“So we can do things like beautify, streetscape, lighting, sidewalks, better crosswalks, better ingress and egress,” Wright said. “We can also do infill projects, … just modernize the whole area, and that should help the long-term businesses that have been there, too. Bring more traffic through, more shopping, more people who are staying for the day.”

Reddick also sees District 7’s economic vitality as key and believes his experience in infrastructure planning and project management makes him the best candidate to ensure that the district — and by extension the entire city — benefits from increased sales tax revenue.

“It’s all about the small scale. You have got to be the guy that knows that the majority of all funds don’t come from Walmart; they will not come from Scheels,” Reddick said. “It comes from accumulation of the little guys. … They are the ones paying the jobs; they are the ones bringing in the revenue. If you know how to connect with them, if you know how to increase their work flow, make it easier,” that helps.

Two of the projects Wright will be keeping a close eye on should she win reelection are road widening projects funded from the 2019 Improve Our Tulsa extension. One will continue the design work for the widening of Mingo Road from 81st Street to 91st Street, and the other will widen and straighten 91st Street between Memorial Drive and Mingo Road.

“It is really crucial that neighbors and businesses know that they have a city councilor that they work well with to keep them informed but also be the go-between if there are issues that come up,” Wright said.

Reddick lists four top priorities on his campaign website: taxes, public safety, education and business licensing.

He said he would like to see the city partner with the schools to provide more assistance for such things as tutoring and help, where possible, with things like maintenance and groundskeeping.

“It just needs to be a lot more active,” he said of the city’s relationship with the schools. “There needs to be partnerships, and there needs to be scholarships, and there needs to be grants.”

He also plans to continue pushing state lawmakers to pass legislation to suspend or eliminate the state sales tax on groceries.

“The one tax that hurts the most Tulsans is the sales tax on groceries, because what is the one thing you can’t escape?” Reddick said.