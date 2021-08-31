Work on new pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River underway, but shade structure not included

It can be difficult to see, but construction of the new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River is underway. Nine piers, in various stages of construction, are rising out of the west bank of the river and the river bottom north of 31st Street and west of Riverside Drive.
What you won’t see when the Gateway Bridge is completed in the spring of 2023 is a shade structure over it. Not because the bridge wasn’t designed to support one — it was — and not because officials don’t want to include one — they do — but because no one has been able to come up with the money to pay for it.
Mayor G.T. Bynum has been leading a private fundraising effort to augment the $27.4 million the city has committed to pay for the bridge. So far, he’s helped secure $6.85 million in private dollars — enough to pay for an enhanced handrail system, bridge deck LED lighting, artistic benches and other amenities, but not enough to pay for a shade structure.
Estimates for that have ranged from $6 million to $10 million.
“We have the money for the less expensive stuff, but that shade structure is a $7 million add, and we just do not have the money for it right now,” Bynum said.
Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC, provided city councilors with a similar message earlier this year when he gave an update on the project. The Gathering Place won a city-sponsored design competition for the new pedestrian bridge in 2017 and is overseeing construction of the bridge.
“The design and engineering team has worked hard to make sure that the new Gateway Bridge will be unique and differentiating for Tulsa as the first multi-arched steel bridge to be built in the United States,” Stava said Tuesday. “The bridge will integrate nicely into the Gathering Place and be something all Tulsans will be proud of.”
The other amenities the private dollars will pay for are specially designed LED lighting to accentuate the bridge’s steel arches, a rock aggregate walking surface, and landscaping, site stone and fencing where the bridge lands on the west side of the Arkansas River.
Some city councilors and more than a few members of the public have expressed disappointment that there will be no shade structure on the bridge. When he announced the Gateway Bridge as the winning design for the new pedestrian bridge, Bynum stood in front of a conceptual drawing of what the bridge would look like if $35 million were available to spend on it.
He made clear at the time that the city would be getting a world-class bridge even if no private dollars were added to the project, but he also expressed confidence that private funding could be raised to pay for the amenities pictured in the conceptual drawing, including wooden decking, benches and shading.
“We are moving ahead with strong confidence that there will be donor support in the community,” Bynum said at the time.
Bynum has said previously that the city did not intend to put any more public dollars into the project, but he left the door open to that possibility in a recent interview.
“If we have to do it through a future capital program, it can be added on,” he said. “But the design of the bridge is such that the shade structure can be tacked on anytime.”
The Gateway Bridge is replacing a wooden bridge constructed in the early 1900s by the Midland Valley Railroad. The city gained ownership of the bridge in the mid-1970s and turned it into a pedestrian bridge.