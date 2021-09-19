Woodward Park Arboretum to undergo $3.9 million makeover

“Right now, while there are still some beautiful trees out there, there are some other things where you can’t even tell what was originally planted,” Fusco said.

He noted, for example, that there is a Wild Indigo in the Arboretum that has a massive Mulberry growing up through it.

“So it just looks like a green mass, and maybe not everyone realizes that Mulberry is not supposed to be there, but what was supposed to be there, that Wild Indigo gets lost in the mass,” Fusco said.

The privately funded improvement project calls for working with Up With Trees to add shrubs and trees and tend to those in distress; some plants and shrubs will be removed, but the overall count will increase.

“It is very important to all of us that are involved in this project that the healthy trees are not going to go. We are saving as many of the originals as we can,” Fusco said.

The project also calls for the creation of three Native American-themed pocket gardens, the addition of 35 to 40 permeable surface parking spaces, the rehabilitation of the irrigation system and the construction of a new walkway intended to pull together all of the elements of Woodward Park.