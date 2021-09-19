Woodward Park Arboretum to undergo $3.9 million makeover

The Arboretum at Woodward Park is going to get a makeover.
Maybe “makeover” is too strong.
Andy Fusco, director of horticulture at Tulsa Garden Center, described the $3.9 million project this way.
“Just like any type of garden, even on a small scale, needs regular tending to and work, the Arboretum just hasn’t gotten the attention that it has needed over the last 30-something-odd years,” Fusco said.
When the Arboretum was dedicated in 1964, it had 161 trees and ornamental shrubs. In the mid-1990s, new trees, shrubs, pathways, lighting and an irrigation system were added.
Nearly 60 years after it was dedicated, it’s clear that Mother Nature and Father Time have not been kind to the treasured green space: The tree and shrub count at the Arboretum has seen a net decline of 52% since it opened, with the current tree and shrub count at 78, according to figures provided by the Garden Center.
In addition to a lack of regular maintenance — the irrigation system has been disabled for more than a decade — the local climate has become hotter and dryer, spelling trouble for some trees and shrubs that made perfect sense to plant in the mid-’60s, Fusco said.
There is also a general consensus among those working on the Arboretum improvements, Fusco said, that it was over planted to begin with.
“Right now, while there are still some beautiful trees out there, there are some other things where you can’t even tell what was originally planted,” Fusco said.
He noted, for example, that there is a Wild Indigo in the Arboretum that has a massive Mulberry growing up through it.
“So it just looks like a green mass, and maybe not everyone realizes that Mulberry is not supposed to be there, but what was supposed to be there, that Wild Indigo gets lost in the mass,” Fusco said.
The privately funded improvement project calls for working with Up With Trees to add shrubs and trees and tend to those in distress; some plants and shrubs will be removed, but the overall count will increase.
“It is very important to all of us that are involved in this project that the healthy trees are not going to go. We are saving as many of the originals as we can,” Fusco said.
The project also calls for the creation of three Native American-themed pocket gardens, the addition of 35 to 40 permeable surface parking spaces, the rehabilitation of the irrigation system and the construction of a new walkway intended to pull together all of the elements of Woodward Park.
“There are some new pathways and roads that are part of this project so that you feel like you are just as much in Woodward Park if you are at the Arboretum as if you are closer to 21st Street near the old azalea beds,” Fusco said. “So this is going to connect the Garden Center with Linnaeus Garden with the Arboretum and the” Rose Garden and conservatory.
A maintenance endowment of approximately $645,000 is part of the estimated cost of the project.
“This is going to preserve the Arboretum for future generations. This is us taking back the role of being stewards for the Arboretum. This is all in good stewardship of what keeps up a healthy Arboretum, what keeps up healthy urban trees,” Fusco said.
The project is expected to begin next summer and be completed by the end of 2023. That is the same timeline the Garden Center plans to follow for the reconstruction of the Azelea beds and water features along the 21st Street side of the park.
The $4.85 million Azelea project is being funded through the city’s 2014 Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements package.
Garden Center officials say they will hold public meetings to give people a chance to comment on the plan.
“Woodward Park is one of the most beloved parks in Tulsa, and part of being good stewards of this historic property is soliciting input from the community on new capital improvement projects,” said Laura Chalus, CEO of Tulsa Garden Center.
Woodward Park was named after Hellen Woodward, whose father sold her Muscogee (Creek) Nation allotment to the city of Tulsa.
For more information about the projects, email Chalus at Lchalus@tulsagardencenter.org.