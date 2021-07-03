With water shutoff looming, Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments tenants searching for answers

This has left tenants like Promise Bramlett scrambling to figure out what to do next.

“We are definitely moving, because we are tired of all the drama,” Bramlett said.

Bramlett, who is expecting a baby in August, moved into a one-bedroom apartment at Vista Shadow Mountain in March. A month later, the sprinkler system in the apartment below her apartment broke, causing damage to her unit. So she moved to a studio apartment.

“They told us the end of July, early August, the new apartment would be ready,” Bramlett said. “We were more than happy to go ahead and wait it out and move just before the baby came.”

But Bramlett’s thinking changed last week when her studio apartment flooded during the heavy rains, and then came the second notice from the city that the complex had not paid its water bill. Not that the studio apartment was ever in great shape — it came with a massive hole in the bathroom door.

“I feel like they are not trying to keep people here,” Bramlett said. “I feel like they are trying to get everyone out for renovations or whatever … all of a sudden they called us and asked us if they wanted to break our lease because we were unhappy.”