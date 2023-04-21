The Sky Ride at Expo Square is on its way down to earth.
Less than two months after the fair board voted to negotiate the sale of the once-popular Tulsa State Fair ride, crews began dismantling it on Thursday morning.
Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square, said the deconstruction project will be completed within a month.
“Everything will be off property by May 20, possibly earlier, depending on how the work progresses,” Andrus said.
Expo Square officials announced last year that they were closing the Sky Ride because it had become too expensive to operate and maintain.
It debuted at the Tulsa State Fair on Sept. 14, 1965, when G.C. Parker, president of the Tulsa Exposition and Fair Co., took the first ride. Other test-riders followed Parker in 12-second intervals.
The ride opened to fairgoers on Oct. 1 of that year. It was last operational at the Tulsa State Fair in 2019.
GT Amusement Service Co., which has offices in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, was the lone bidder for the ride. The bid was $175,000.
“Once we went through all of the proper procedures and dotted every i and crossed every t, then we made the sale to the buyer,” Andrus said. “And now it belongs to the buyer, and he has really set the schedule as to when he was going to show up.”
Andrus said he does not know what the new owner’s plan for the ride is.
Photos: The Sky Ride at Tulsa County's Expo Square
022423-tul-nws-skyride-p2
Gondolas on the Sky Ride travel past a Ferris wheel at the Tulsa State Fair on Oct. 2, 2019.
IAN MAULE, Tulsa World file
051422-tul-nws-skyride-p4
Jennifer Denney watches as Lucy Connor, 3, both of Sapulpa, looks at rides on the midway below while riding the Sky Ride at the Tulsa State Fair on Oct. 2, 2019.
IAN MAULE, Tulsa World file
051422-tul-nws-skyride-p6
Gondolas from the Sky Ride pass overhead at the Tulsa State Fair in 2017.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World file
051422-tul-nws-skyride-p8
Gondolas from the Sky Ride pass by on Sept. 30, 2017.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World file
022423-tul-nws-skyride-p1
A Sky Ride gondola moves over the midway on opening day of the Tulsa State Fair in September 2018.
Tulsa World file
051422-tul-nws-skyride-p7
A Sky Ride gondola passes overhead at Expo Square in 2017.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World file
051422-tul-nws-skyride-p10
The Sky Ride, a cable-car style ride, was ready for the Tulsa State Fair in 2015.
IAN MAULE, Tulsa World file
Sky Ride
The Sky Ride at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Friday, May 13, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Sky Ride
The Sky Ride at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Friday, May 13, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
022423-tul-nws-skyride-p3
The Sky Ride's building is seen at Expo Square in September 2015.
Tulsa World file
051422-tul-nws-skyride-p13
Jason Schulberg works on the SkyRide on Sept. 25, 2018, in preparation for that year's Tulsa State Fair at Expo Square. Schulberg worked for Don McClure Co. Tulsa, which maintained and operated the ride.
MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file
051422-tul-nws-skyride-p14
Jason Schulberg works on the SkyRide in preparation for the Tulsa State Fair in 2018.
MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file
WORKFORCE
Jason Schulberg (left) and Jordan Dursa work on a tower on the SkyRide in preparation for the Tulsa State Fair at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Sept. 25, 2018. Schulberg works for Don McClure Company Tulsa which maintains and operates the ride.
MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World
Skyride
A car on the Sky Ride travel above fair vendors and rides at the Tulsa State Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
Skyride
Sky Ride operator Don McClure watches as costumers walk towards his ride at the Tulsa State Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
Skyride
A Sky Ride car passes past vendors and rides at the Tulsa State Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
Fair2.jpg
Tulsa State Fair sky ride on Sept. 29, 1965 Sky Ride at the Tulsa Fairgrounds, September 1965 before the Tulsa State Fair (October 1965) First time the Sky Ride was at the fair. Photo also showson on the right IPE building/QuikTrip center under construction, opened 1966. Radio station KELI is to the right. No identifications for men.
Tulsa World file photo
Fair3.jpg
Tulsa State Fair sky ride on Sept. 29, 1965 Sky Ride at the Tulsa Fairgrounds, September 1965 before the Tulsa State Fair (October 1965) First time the Sky Ride was at the fair. No identifications for men. Photo also shows on the right IPE building/QuikTrip center under construction, opened 1966.
Tulsa World file photo
SkyRide Tulsa State Fair
[SkyRide at Tulsa State Fair ] Caption: Shot of SkyRide at the Tulsa State Fair. Photographer: Stephen Pingry Title: Staff Photographer Credit: TULSA WORLD Date: 19970929 ObjectName: SkyRide at Tulsa State Fair Category: FEA Source: Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
051422-tul-nws-skyride-p5
Gondolas on the Sky Ride travel above fair vendors and rides at the Tulsa State Fair in 2019.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World file
090121-tul-nws-statefair-p1
Cars on the Sky Ride glide past a Ferris wheel at the Tulsa State Fair in 2019. With the exception of the Junior Livestock Show, there was no 2020 Tulsa State Fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the 2021 fair will take place, organizers said.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World file
Skyride
Food vendors and fair rides are shown from the vantage point of the Sky Ride at the Tulsa State Fair. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff
Skyride
John Pepin of Claremore holds his son, Ezra, 2, as Ezra takes his first trip on the Sky Ride at the Tulsa State Fair. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff
Skyride
A Sky Ride gondola passes over the Tulsa State Fair midway. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff
Skyride
Lindsay Bearden and Erik DeShane, both of Owasso, kiss while waiting in line for the Sky Ride at the Tulsa State Fair. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff
Skyride
A Sky Ride gondola travels past a Ferris wheel at the Tulsa State Fair. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff
Skyride
A Sky Ride gondola passes high above booths and rides at the Tulsa State Fair. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff
Skyride
Passengers on the Sky Ride get an elevated view of the Tulsa State Fair. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff
Skyride
At 80 feet above ground, the Sky Ride is high above the Tulsa State Fair midway. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff
Skyride
Gondolas from the Sky Ride travel past other rides at the Tulsa State Fair. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff
