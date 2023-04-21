The Sky Ride at Expo Square is on its way down to earth.

Less than two months after the fair board voted to negotiate the sale of the once-popular Tulsa State Fair ride, crews began dismantling it on Thursday morning.

Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square, said the deconstruction project will be completed within a month.

“Everything will be off property by May 20, possibly earlier, depending on how the work progresses,” Andrus said.

Expo Square officials announced last year that they were closing the Sky Ride because it had become too expensive to operate and maintain.

It debuted at the Tulsa State Fair on Sept. 14, 1965, when G.C. Parker, president of the Tulsa Exposition and Fair Co., took the first ride. Other test-riders followed Parker in 12-second intervals.

The ride opened to fairgoers on Oct. 1 of that year. It was last operational at the Tulsa State Fair in 2019.

GT Amusement Service Co., which has offices in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, was the lone bidder for the ride. The bid was $175,000.

“Once we went through all of the proper procedures and dotted every i and crossed every t, then we made the sale to the buyer,” Andrus said. “And now it belongs to the buyer, and he has really set the schedule as to when he was going to show up.”

Andrus said he does not know what the new owner’s plan for the ride is.

