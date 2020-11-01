With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, USA BMX officials say Grand Nationals in Tulsa still on

The Health Department continues to encourage people to social distance, wear masks and to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The Grand Nationals typically attract about 3,000 participants, David said, but the final list of riders for this year’s event has not been set. Maximum spectator seating in a normal year is about 6,000, but USA BMX’s safety plan approved by THD states that only one family spectator per participant will be allowed. Other family members will be required to stay in the rider’s pit area.

David said the Grand Nationals draw few spectators off the streets, and he compared the flow of people at the event to what one would see at a swim meet.

“The kids go out, run their race, it’s a 35-second lap, and then they are going back to their pits or they're going outside,” he said. “We never have everybody all there at one time; it’s really kind of sporadic.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city’s mask ordinance requires anyone 10 years or older to wear a mask in public settings. David said everyone attending or participating in the Grand Nationals will be required to wear a mask, though riders will not be required to wear one during races.

David noted that when riders are racing they are well protected, with full-face helmets, pants and long-sleeve shirts.