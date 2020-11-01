With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, USA BMX officials say Grand Nationals in Tulsa still on

The 2020 USA BMX Grand Nationals will be held at Expo Square over the Thanksgiving weekend as scheduled, USA BMX officials said last week.
The popular event has been held inside the cavernous River Spirit Expo building every year since 1998, and this year will be no different.
John David, chief strategic officer for USA BMX, said he is confident the Grand Nationals can be held safely even as Oklahoma deals with a surging number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-related deaths.
“We’ve had the benefit of having hosted 21 events since June … so we have gotten really accustomed to and really used to working with all of the entities in regard to being able to host a good quality, safe event,” David said.
The news comes as the Tulsa Health Department continues to caution against large gatherings.
“I have concerns about groups of people gathering indoors for prolonged lengths of time,” THD Executive Director Bruce Dart said in a press release Friday. “We are losing the battle against COVID in Oklahoma, in both rural and metropolitan areas. As cases continue to rise, increases in hospitalizations and deaths always follow this type of surge.”
An initial THD investigation into the uptick in COVID-19 cases found that the common source of transmission was linked to indoor gatherings where people are in close contact for an extended period of time.
The Health Department continues to encourage people to social distance, wear masks and to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
The Grand Nationals typically attract about 3,000 participants, David said, but the final list of riders for this year’s event has not been set. Maximum spectator seating in a normal year is about 6,000, but USA BMX’s safety plan approved by THD states that only one family spectator per participant will be allowed. Other family members will be required to stay in the rider’s pit area.
David said the Grand Nationals draw few spectators off the streets, and he compared the flow of people at the event to what one would see at a swim meet.
“The kids go out, run their race, it’s a 35-second lap, and then they are going back to their pits or they're going outside,” he said. “We never have everybody all there at one time; it’s really kind of sporadic.”
Support Local Journalism
The city’s mask ordinance requires anyone 10 years or older to wear a mask in public settings. David said everyone attending or participating in the Grand Nationals will be required to wear a mask, though riders will not be required to wear one during races.
David noted that when riders are racing they are well protected, with full-face helmets, pants and long-sleeve shirts.
“When their helmets come off, they’ll be putting masks on,” he said.
Seventy-six percent of BMX participants are younger than 18, according to USA BMX’s safety plan, and 87% are under the age of 40. The plan recommends that spectators 65 years of age or older, or those with underlying health conditions, not attend the event.
To help limit the crowd and allow for social distancing, the Grand Nationals have been extended by one day. The event, which has historically begun on Thanksgiving, will run from Nov. 25-29.
“We feel really confident that we can host a good, safe event, follow CDC guidelines and give families who love BMX an opportunity to participate in a great sport,” David said. “And we’ve done it 21 times in 21 different jurisdictions (this year), and with great success, and we plan to do it in Tulsa.”
The city requires all events of 500 people or more to submit a COVID-19 safety plan to the Tulsa Health Department for its approval. Health Department officials stress, however, that the plans are advisory in nature and do not certify or guarantee the effectiveness of the plan.
The intent is to help event organizers determine whether their safety plans meet CDC guidelines.
Mark Andrus, CEO of Expo Square, said his focus has always been the same — to provide a safe, family friendly environment for visitors and event organizers.
“This is no different today, as we have increased cleaning and sanitation protocols,” Andrus said. “Our team aggressively approaches each event opportunity, and continues to implement and follow CDC guidelines.”
The Grand Nationals have been a huge economic boon for the city, according to figures provided by Visit Tulsa, the tourism arm of Tulsa Regional Chamber.
In 2019, the event drew more than 12,000 visitors, 5% of whom came from outside the country. The direct economic impact was more than $5.8 million, and the direct and indirect economic impact was more than $10 million.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.