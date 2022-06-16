Winner in GOP primary will take Creek County state Senate post

OKLAHOMA CITY — The winner of the June 28 Republican primary for Senate District 12 — which includes the Sapulpa, Bristow, Kiefer, Kellyville and Drumright areas in Creek County — will take the office.

Only two Republicans filed to replace Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, who chose not to seek reelection.

Todd Gollihare, 58, faces Rob Ford, 49, in the District 12 Republican primary.

Gollihare is retired after serving in the Marines and as the chief probation officer for the federal Northern District of Oklahoma.

He is a former Kellyville school board member and currently teaches leadership at Kellyville. He is a widower with three daughters.

He is a graduate of Stratford High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from East Central University and a law degree from the University of Tulsa.

He said he is very interested in education, having come from both the school board side and the teacher side of the field. His mother was a teacher for 47 years.

In addition, he is interested in improving the state’s business climate and veterans’ affairs.

He believes school resource officers should be trained and provide security inside schools.

As for his thoughts on abortion, “there is a plan for everyone under the sun,” he said. “I don’t think there is a constitutional right to be able to abort a fetus.”

He said surplus revenue needs to go into the state’s saving accounts and that he would not support tax increases.

“I want to go to work for the families of Senate District 12 and represent their views, their values, at the state Capitol,” he said. “I want to be a consistent legislator and voice for them.”

Ford is a process operator at the Tulsa HollyFrontier Sinclair refinery. He is a graduate of Dale High School, has an associate degree in business from Oklahoma State University and is seeking a degree in organizational management from Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

He is married with five children.

His uncle is Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, and his great uncle is the late Sen. Charles Ford, R-Tulsa.

“I felt called to run,” he said. “I think they need small town voices at the Capitol. I think they need working men’s voices at the Capitol.”

He served as trustee and treasurer for the town of Mounds.

Infrastructure is one of his top issues.

He said roads and bridges have improved over the years but that the state needs a plan that does not require additional turnpikes.

He wants to give parents opportunities to choose which education system is best for their children and make it more affordable for teachers in the classroom.

He supports tax rebates for parents who home school or send children to private schools.

He said the Republican Party has made a lot of hype out of abortion and constitutional carry issues.

“Those issues are not important to most Oklahomans,” Ford said. “Making sure children are properly educated and keeping them from making poor choices regarding parenthood needs to be our priority.”

He said every year lawmakers come up with new ways to restrict residents.

“The Legislature should be concerned with the essential functions they have been tasked with in the Constitution and stop creating new laws to solve problems that don’t exist,” he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.