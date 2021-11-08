Widening, other improvements begin on Yale Avenue from 81st to 91st streets

“We have seen the guardrails and the yellow barrels full of sand that are worthless and no more — only to be replaced time after time.”

Lakin thanked area residents and their neighborhood associations for their cooperation and patience in working with him to come up with a plan that would address not only the nearby neighborhoods' concerns but the larger transportation needs of the city.

The new road, Lakin said, not only will be wider but will be flatter and a bit less winding.

“So going forward, after this is done, we’ll have six lanes from the Creek (Turnpike) to I-44 to help Tulsans get to all parts of Tulsa and to help visitors easily get into Tulsa to shop, do business and seek health care,” Lakin said.

He noted that sidewalks will be added to both sides of the street, along with landscaping to separate pedestrians from vehicle traffic and a concrete, landscaped center median with left turn bays.

“South Tulsans have pleaded for this change for decades,” Lakin said.

Neighborhood resident Bill Mauerman said some of the people he’s spoken with wanted to see the road expanded to four lanes, others six.