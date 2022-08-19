Who should be City Council District 4's next representive? The candidates tell you who, why, and more

The five candidates running to succeed Kara Joy McKee as the City Council District 4 representative have one thing in common: They’ve never run for office before.

Laura Bellis is executive director of a nonprofit that helps women access birth control. Michael Birkes is an architect and planner. Michael Feamster is a construction company executive. Matthew Fransein is a development and project director for a nonprofit. And Bobby Dean Orcutt owns and operates a music venue and dive bar.

Those are their day jobs. But running for City Council can be a job in and of itself — especially when that district includes most of the downtown core — and the candidates say the experience has helped them gain new insights into and a different perspective on the place they call home.

“Enlightening” is how Birkes described it.

“I’ve grown up in this district,” he said. “But I think going to the neighborhood meeting and walking in the neighborhoods and talking to people, you really get a whole different view of the issues that are facing them. Some are day-to-day; some are just kind of just general things.”

Take the Crosbie Heights neighborhood just west of downtown. Birkes, 72, said his discussions with residents there helped him understand a problem he would not have otherwise fully appreciated.

“A lot of people are feeling the devaluation of their home value because of boarded-up houses, ones that have been torn down with fires,” he said. “There are probably some homeless people living there.

“That has had a major effect upon them, and while I grew up in that neighborhood it was a vibrant, middle-class neighborhood.”

Orcutt, co-owner of the Mercury Lounge, said it was interesting to see how perspectives on issues are different depending on what part of the district someone is in.

“On the subject of something like Airbnb, in one neighborhood it’s seen as a negative because of its impact on the infrastructure of the neighborhood … or the fabric of the neighborhood, that neighborliness,” said the 39-year-old. “In some areas it’s seen as a positive because it is the development of property; it's the beautification of the homes.”

Fransein, 34, said he wasn’t surprised so much by the concerns residents raised but by what he learned about the many private service providers assisting the city in solving problems. For example, he hadn't known that Family & Children’s Services works with the Tulsa Police Department’s Community Response Team.

“I really feel there would be a fundamental support behind a readjustment and reallocation of certain budgets for different agencies if they knew more of the success metrics and the limitations of groups like the CRT," said Fransein, director of development and project manager at Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry.

Bellis, executive director of the Take Control Initiative, described a similar experience, saying her campaign has helped her get a better sense of how many plans and programs have been developed over the last decade that have yet to be fully implemented.

She pointed to A Way Home for Tulsa as one example. The program helps homeless people get off the streets by offering them temporary work and access to social services.

“I think I’ve developed a larger awareness of the need to see thoughtful existing plans through more than churn out new ones,” Bellis, 33, said.

For the 39-year-old Feamster, president of the southwest region for Nabholz Construction Corp., the campaign amplified his understanding of and appreciation for how culturally diverse the district is.

“Given the newly redistricted lines of District 4, I was unaware of some of the intrinsic needs within the Charles Page area, such as eliminating a food desert, large crime reduction, beautifying our neighborhoods, improving our education and increasing our supportive services,” he said.

After serving two terms, McKee has decided not to seek reelection. So it will be up to the voters to decide which candidate's newfound wisdom and understanding of the district gets put to use on the City Council.

And for those who are not sure for whom to vote, each candidate is happy to explain what distinguishes him or her as the best choice.

Feamster points to his deep roots in the city as a fifth-generation Tulsan “and proud citizen of the Osage Nation that is bilingual in Spanish, a faithful husband and father of four children that attend TPS,” he said. “(I am) a board member of four nonprofits that serve Tulsa’s arts and tourism and a regional president of a major construction corporation, having successfully executed a portfolio of more than $1.5 billion domestically and internationally.”

Bellis said she believes no candidate in the field can match her record of civic engagement and community service, from her frequent appearances at City Council meetings to her work on the city’s Human Rights Commission to planning and facilitating town hall meetings

“I have significantly, far and away more experience being civically engaged and working on policies at the city level with the council for seven years,” she said. “I have been doing that work; I’ve gotten results.”

Birkes said it’s all about his experience, which includes planning and implementing development projects throughout the city, as well as stints on the Preservation and Arts commissions.

“I have a lot of connections and relationships with people at City Hall that I think will help me kinda get to the answers quickly,” he said.

Orcutt says his distinguishing characteristic is that he’s authentic, the real deal — or so he’s been told.

“What does that mean?” Orcutt said. “It just means that I am not coming from a background that is really specific in one field. I am coming from, you know, a lot of hard-earned life experience, and I believe people really relate to that.”

Fransein said he’s looking at the election less as a competition and more as a job application. He describes himself as curious and open to hearing both sides of an argument, and he notes that he’s worked as a project manager on five continents.

“If I am found to be the most qualified, I will do this job to the utmost of my skills," he said. "At the end of the day, in my opinion, we all would make fine candidates for different reasons.”