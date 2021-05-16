Who are the winners and losers in the state budget agreement?

The agency asked that the cap be either removed or increased, Kemp said.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services saw a nearly 20% hike in its budget. The agency provides financial, property, purchasing, human resources and technology services to state agencies.

Caden Cleveland, OMES director of legislative and public affairs, said the agency was repaid for costs it covered prior to the federal stimulus dollars for the pandemic, including call centers and cyber security.

Many state agencies required employees to work from home during the pandemic, which required additional resources, Cleveland said.

School choice advocates also were winners. The budget calls for a significant increase in the cap on the Equal Opportunity Scholarship Fund. The cap for private schools would rise to $25 million from $3.5 million while the cap for public schools would rise to $25 million from $1.5 million.

The program provides tax credits for contributions for certain scholarships, including tuition for private schools.

“Now more than ever lawmakers and parents are becoming aware we have to give parents back control over the decision about where their kids go to school,” said Jonathan Small, president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.