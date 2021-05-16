Who are the winners and losers in the state budget agreement?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Last week’s $8.3 billion budget agreement left some in the win column, while others didn’t fare so well.
Overall, common education was the big winner, with a $171.8 million hike.
On average, state agencies saw a 7.2% increase.
Attorney General Mike Hunter saw his budget climb by nearly 136%. Hunter said much of the additional money will not go directly to his agency, but will be passed through to other entities providing services, such as domestic violence shelters and legal aid.
The additional funds will also be used to take on more duties resulting from the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the McGirt vs. Oklahoma case, which found that much of eastern Oklahoma is on reservation land for purposes of criminal prosecution.
“It also ensures we are equipped to continue defending our state’s interests in court against an increasingly intrusive federal administration,” Hunter said.
In 2016, the agency turned away $6.4 million in appropriations to help the state with a tough budget, he said. The agency instead relied on its revolving funds, which are nearing a zero balance, he said.
State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd asked for and got a standstill budget, as did Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell saw his budget rise by nearly 22%, adding $100,000.
Kirby Smith, Pinnell’s chief of staff, said the increase will be used to hire staff.
The office recently added a third position and hopes to add at least one more, she said.
“In addition to the economic development projects and boards and commissions the lieutenant governor is involved in, we receive daily constituent services requests,” she said. “The lieutenant governor and I are fanatical about being responsive to Oklahomans.”
The overall budget picture for the Oklahoma Ethics Commission remains uncertain. The agency’s mission is “to enact and fairly enforce civil laws for state campaigns, state officer and employees with limited oversight of local campaigns and financial disclosures.”
Ashley Kemp, Oklahoma Ethics Commission executive director, said her agency sought to have the funding from the 4% cut the agency took last year restored, plus an additional $350,000.
It received a standstill budget.
But Kemp said the agency is still waiting to learn if additional items will be approved to improve the agency’s budget picture.
Lawmakers put a $150,000 cap on what the agency can spend in what it collects from fees. Once that figure is hit, the additional dollars go to the state’s General Revenue Fund.
The agency asked that the cap be either removed or increased, Kemp said.
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services saw a nearly 20% hike in its budget. The agency provides financial, property, purchasing, human resources and technology services to state agencies.
Caden Cleveland, OMES director of legislative and public affairs, said the agency was repaid for costs it covered prior to the federal stimulus dollars for the pandemic, including call centers and cyber security.
Many state agencies required employees to work from home during the pandemic, which required additional resources, Cleveland said.
School choice advocates also were winners. The budget calls for a significant increase in the cap on the Equal Opportunity Scholarship Fund. The cap for private schools would rise to $25 million from $3.5 million while the cap for public schools would rise to $25 million from $1.5 million.
The program provides tax credits for contributions for certain scholarships, including tuition for private schools.
“Now more than ever lawmakers and parents are becoming aware we have to give parents back control over the decision about where their kids go to school,” said Jonathan Small, president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.
Legislative leaders showed that options can be expanded for parents and their children while also providing record funding public schools, Small said.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, got pretty much his wish list. Those items included a reduction in the state’s top personal income tax to 4.75% from 5% and additional dollars for broadband in underserved areas.
McCall had also backed phasing out the state’s corporate income tax. The Senate initially balked at the idea, but the final agreement included a reduction to 4% from 6%.
Democrats expressed concern about plans to reduce taxes, saying it takes only a majority to lower taxes but a super majority to increase them due to State Question 640.
They pointed to the significant struggle lawmakers had to increase taxes a few years ago to pay for a teacher pay raise.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said “knee jerk tax cuts” are not in the best interest of the state.
Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said the reduction in the state’s personal income tax will not result in individuals seeing a significant amount of additional money, but will dramatically impact what services the state can provide.
Floyd also said the budget process was not transparent, despite claims otherwise.
Her caucus was given an overview of the agreement from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday and later learned a budget deal would be announced at 3:30 p.m. that day.
She said the short notice does not satisfy requirements for openness and transparency.
Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.
Lawmakers must adjourn by 5 p.m. May 28.