While more young voters are registered in Oklahoma, the rate of their registration is lower than 4 years ago

The good news about young registered voters in Oklahoma is there are more of them than there were in 2018.

The bad news is fewer young people in the state have registered to vote in recent months than did four years earlier.

The latest voter registration numbers from the Oklahoma State Election Board indicate that there are about 203,000 registered voters under the age of 25 on the eve of Tuesday’s statewide general election.

That’s an 8% increase over this time in 2018, when 187,600 people younger than 25 were registered to vote in the state, according to a Tulsa World analysis of voter registration data.

League of Women Voters of Oklahoma Board Trustee Mary Jane Lindaman said in an interview with the Tulsa World that the increase in young voter registration is encouraging.

The increase coincides with the launch of a social media campaign by the nonpartisan group earlier this year.

The group, in a first, hired a public relations firm to use social media influencers on TikTok, Instagram and other platforms to urge young voters to go to the polls on Tuesday.

“The goal was to encourage younger voters to get out and cast their vote,” Lindaman said. “The Grab Your Future by the Ballot campaign was sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation in Oklahoma City.”

Some of the messages used were along the lines of “You wouldn’t let someone name your child. Don’t let others choose your future,” Lindaman said.

The campaign follows the 2020 state general election, when just 34% of eligible Oklahoma voters age 18-29 cast a ballot, the lowest in the nation among that age group, Lindaman said.

The message the League tried to communicate to young voters this election cycle dealt with the reality that people over the age of 45 are making decisions at the polls for younger generations when the latter fail to vote, Lindaman said.

But while more young voters are on the rolls now than four years ago, registration trends in the months leading up to Election Day are a different matter.

In the past four months, nearly 23,000 new voters added to the rolls in the state have been younger than 25, according to a Tulsa World analysis of State Election Board voter registration data.

The total is nearly 16% fewer than in 2018, when about 27,250 people age 18-24 registered to vote in the state in the final four months before the election.

The decline in recent youth registrations compared to 2018 could be attributed in part to how many young people had already registered, according to a spokesman for a nonpartisan, independent research organization based at Tufts University.

The organization, the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, recently released a study regarding youth voter registration nationwide.

The study found that Oklahoma was one of 23 states where voter registration for those age 18-24 was higher in 2022 than in 2018.

Alberto Medina, spokesman for the center, said in an email that the smaller numbers of young people registering now in Oklahoma can be due to a large surge in voter registration just prior to the 2018 and 2020 elections.

As a result, there are fewer unregistered young people who can be “new” registrants, Medina wrote.

Oklahoma also has slightly more 18- and 19-year-old residents who are registered to vote this year than in 2018, the last statewide election involving the governor and other statewide posts.

“So it does suggest the state is doing relatively well at registering those newly eligible young people,” Medina wrote.

Four months is also roughly how long it has been since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its Dobbs decision, which overturned federal abortion rights protections.

Lindaman said she believes that the June ruling will affect elections. She just doesn’t know how.

“Yes, I definitely think it will have an impact,” Lindaman said. “I don’t know whether it will be as strong in the younger population as with the older population.

“I don’t know how it is going to balance out. I think it is being noticed by the entire population.”

As the Tuesday general election approaches, nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans are registered to vote, according to the State Election Board.

The total is about 175,000 more than were registered on Nov. 1, 2018, and 77,532 more than were registered Jan. 15.

Republicans continue to be the majority political party in the state, with 1,175,253 registered. That’s 51% of the total number of voters.

Democrats make up about 30% of state voters with 687,545 registered. Independent voters make up 18% of state voters with 413,328 registrants.

Libertarians account for 19,780 registered voters, less than 1% of the total number.

In Tulsa County, the voter registration breakdown is similar to statewide totals.

Republicans make up a plurality of voters in Tulsa County, with 183,665 voters accounting for 48% of the total number registered.

Democrats have a slightly larger share of the total number of registered voters in Tulsa County than in the state as a whole.

About 31% of voters in Tulsa County, or 118,261 registrants, are Democrats.

Independent voters in Tulsa County totaled 73,829, nearly 20% of the total number registered.

Libertarians totaled 3,566 — slightly less than 1% of the total number of voters registered in Tulsa County.

The total number of registered voters in Tulsa County increased from 367,526 on Jan. 15 to 379,321 on Tuesday.

So far all the measures used to gauge a social media campaign are promising, Lindaman said of the group’s effort to lure more younger voters to the polls.

“But really, the true measurement is going to be if the numbers increase for this election,” Lindaman said. “That’s really what is going to tell us if this is successful or not.”

State voters As of Nov. 1, Oklahoma's registered voter breakdown: Party; Number; Share Republicans; 1,175,253; 51% Democrats; 687,545; 30% Independents; 413,328; 18% Libertarians; 19,780; 1%

