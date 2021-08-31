Watch Now: Work on new pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River underway, but shade structure not included

It can be difficult to see, but construction of the new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River is underway. Nine piers, in various stages of construction, are rising out of the west bank of the river and the river bottom north of 31st Street and west of Riverside Drive.

What you won’t see when the Gateway Bridge is completed in the spring of 2023 is a shade structure over it. Not because the bridge wasn’t designed to support one — it was — and not because officials don’t want to include one — they do — but because no one has been able to come up with the money to pay for it.

Mayor G.T. Bynum has been leading a private fundraising effort to augment the $27.4 million the city has committed to pay for the bridge. So far, he’s helped secure $6.85 million in private dollars — enough to pay for an enhanced handrail system, bridge deck LED lighting, artistic benches and other amenities, but not enough to pay for a shade structure.

Estimates for that have ranged from $6 million to $10 million.

“We have the money for the less expensive stuff, but that shade structure is a $7 million add, and we just do not have the money for it right now,” Bynum said.