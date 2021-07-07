Watch Now: Water to stay on at Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments — for now

On Wednesday authorities began chronicling those needs. A Working in Neighborhoods employee, using a list of residents who told Housing Solutions they’d like to have their apartments inspected, began examining units.

WIN supervisor Brent Pitchford said the list has about 20 names but that the city has been able to confirm only two inspection requests. Those inspections were conducted Wednesday, with violations found at each unit.

“For us to do an interior inspection, we either have to have the permission of the landlord/owner or the tenant has to give us permission,” Pitchford said.

The city’s standards for residential and commercial properties are spelled out in Titles 24 and 55 of the city's codes.

Title 24 is the nuisance code. It deals with such things as high grass, weeds, debris and unsecured structures. Title 55 covers general living standards and touches on everything from how the electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems work to whether the walls, doors and windows are in good, safe condition.

WIN’s inspections Wednesday were focused on the general living conditions codified in Title 55.

Pitchford said the only way the city can shut down an entire apartment complex is if it has lost water or power.