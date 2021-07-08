Watch Now: Vista Shadow Mountain apartments cited for four violations of city's fire code

The fire marshal cited Vista Shadow Mountain apartments on Thursday for four violations of the city’s fire code, a move that could force tenants at the complex to be out by July 21.

The violations include open walls in apartments, open ceilings, electrical hazards and generally unsafe conditions.

“On this date, there are several buildings that have significant structure damage and fire code violations that deem the structures to be uninhabitable and a danger to occupants living there,” the citation notice states.

Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andrew Little said he expected the fire marshal’s inspection to run late into the day and that some buildings in the massive complex could be deemed habitable.

“There is a possibility that they might find a building that does not have a violation put on it,” Little said.

If the apartment complex does not fix the issues cited in the notice by July 21, residents will have to leave their units by that date, and all of the apartment buildings will have to be secured by the owner by July 28 “to make sure someone else doesn’t get in there, until the point where it’s safe,” Little said. “And (now) it’s not safe for anybody.”