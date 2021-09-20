Watch Now: USA BMX officials give tour of new headquarters, arena

Finally, there’s more to see at the old Evans-Fintube site than dilapidated buildings and weeds sprouting through the hard, dry soil.

The long-promised USA BMX stadium and headquarters is rising out of the ground, and the grand opening is just months away.

Shane Fernandez, president and chairman of USA BMX, said Monday that the organization should be moved into its new headquarters in January, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow soon thereafter.

“We are pretty excited,” Fernandez said during a media tour of the facilities. “We have a Hall of Fame banquet, so what we are planning to do is, immediately after the ribbon cutting, have all of our hall of famers here and then have that ceremony, and then roll right into that first national event.”

The project includes the 2,000-seat, open-air, free-span Hardesty National BMX Stadium and a USA BMX headquarters building that will also be home to the organization’s Hall of Fame, foundation, training facilities and pro shop.

“What makes this stadium interesting is we’ll have it programmed six days a week,” Fernandez said. “So during the day, we’ll have field trips with our STEM and STEAM programs through our foundation, bringing schools in.