Watch now: Tulsa police chief says his tweet accomplished its goal — drawing attention to outbreak of gun violence

“The media doesn’t seem to care about that. But I guarantee you, if a shooting took place at 21st (Street) and Utica (Avenue) at 12:30 in the afternoon, I’ll bet that would make the headlines, and that is what I am trying to address.”

The city of Tulsa briefly “liked” Franklin’s tweet Monday night. City officials said Tuesday that that was done unintentionally and that the "like" was removed promptly after the city became aware of it.

Mayor G.T. Bynum, meanwhile, indicated that he had no problems with Franklin’s tweet.

“My concern is that 60 to 100 rounds are being fired in Tulsa neighborhoods by those with a demonstrated disregard for human life,” Bynum said in an email.

Asked whether Franklin’s tweet advances the city’s stated goal of building trust and cooperation between the police and the residents they serve, Bynum said that trust is built by making Tulsa safer and “by people seeing that the officers who protect them care about them.”

“I am thankful I have a Police Chief who is outraged when Tulsans’ lives are put in danger by killers,” Bynum said.

Franklin, by the way, writes his own tweets.