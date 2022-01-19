Watch Now: Tulsa levee system getting $137M in federal funds for repairs

Federal funding is being provided through the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act.

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the release of $14 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers to fund 500 projects, with a focus on easing supply chain problems and addressing climate change.

Tulsa County Drainage District 12 and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in August signed an agreement to begin the pre-engineering and design work on the levee project, a process that is anticipated to take about two years.

The funding announced Wednesday will pay to construct the project.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith has been working to secure federal funding for the levee since she took office in 2008. She said Wednesday that U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has been the champion of that cause in Washington since day one.

"Sen. Inhofe called me at home last night, (and) I could hardly believe my ears," Keith said. "It's sinking in today, and I couldn't be happier."

Inhofe called the news a good day for Tulsa and said the leveee improvements would helped ensure the safety of Tulsans for generations to come.