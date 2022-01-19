Watch Now: Tulsa levee system getting $137M in federal funds for repairs

Tulsa's 20-mile levee system will get an influx of $137.4 million in federal funding for repairs and reconstruction, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The long-sought-after dollars would help pay for new relief wells, water pumps, detention ponds and 13 miles of filtered berms with toe drains in the levee system. Plans also call for constructing a cutoff wall at the Superfund site in Sand Springs to prevent unsafe materials from leaching into the Arkansas River.
The Tulsa-west Tulsa levee system, completed in 1945, stretches from Sand Springs east to Southwest Boulevard.
Federal funding is being provided through the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act.
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the release of $14 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers to fund 500 projects, with a focus on easing supply chain problems and addressing climate change.
Tulsa County Drainage District 12 and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in August signed an agreement to begin the pre-engineering and design work on the levee project, a process that is anticipated to take about two years.
The funding announced Wednesday will pay to construct the project.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith has been working to secure federal funding for the levee since she took office in 2008. She said Wednesday that U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has been the champion of that cause in Washington since day one.
"Sen. Inhofe called me at home last night, (and) I could hardly believe my ears," Keith said. "It's sinking in today, and I couldn't be happier."
Inhofe called the news a good day for Tulsa and said the leveee improvements would helped ensure the safety of Tulsans for generations to come.
"This has been a priority of mine for as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for the tireless work of Army Corps Chief of Engineers Lt. General Spellmon, his predecessor Lt. General Semonite, as well as Brig. Gen. Beck, Col. Preston and their staff," Inhofe said in a press release. "I also want to thank District 2 Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and District 12 Levee Commissioner Todd Kilpatrick for their years of work—they have been in the trenches with me on this for more than a decade."
Keith also praised Sen. James Lankford, Kilpatrick, the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Mayor G.T. Bynum for their advocacy on behalf of the project.
"This was a huge effort with a lot of players dedicated to making sure this project got funded," Keith said. "I'm grateful to one and all."
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also thanked Inhofe early Wednesday for prioritizing levee funding after historic flooding three years earlier.
"In 2019, our levee system was on the verge of collapsing, but with this funding, our levee system will be fully functional and help protect our residents and community from the potential of flooding for generations to come," Bynum said in a statement.
2019 video: Levee secured during Tulsa flood