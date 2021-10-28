Watch Now: Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission asks city to withdraw brief on McGirt

“I can’t speak on behalf of my colleagues, but personally, I am so sorry about this,” City Councilor Kara Joy McKee said, noting that she was blindsided by the decision to file an amicus brief siding with the state of Oklahoma. “I am not OK with this.”

When asked Wednesday, Mayor G.T. Bynum confirmed that the city advised the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations that it would file a brief siding with the state, but only because those tribes’ leaders specifically asked about the city’s plans.

A Cherokee Nation spokeswoman said the Tahlequah-based tribe was advised of the city’s intent one day before it filed the brief.

Records received through an open records request show that the Oklahoma Solicitor General’s Office asked the municipal attorney in August if the city of Tulsa would be willing to file a friend of the court brief in a case similar to the Castro-Huerta case to provide “an on-the-ground perspective of how McGirt is playing out in Tulsa on the criminal and civil side.” The state has since dismissed its appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in that case and soon after filed the appeal in the Castro-Huerta case.