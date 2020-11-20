Watch Now: The state of Tulsa through 2020? Strong, Mayor G.T. Bynum says

“Your home and all the possessions and memories it contains are burned to the ground,” Bynum said. “Your business is burned to the ground.

“And in the days ahead, you realize there are members of your family who have gone missing, and no one can tell you where they are, and yet not a single person is ever convicted of doing this to you, to your family or your neighbors. No one tracks your missing family down. You’re told to forget it, to not talk about it and to move on.

“Imagine that happening to you.”

That’s what happened to Black Tulsans who survived the Race Massacre of 1921, so the pain and anger that came forward during the summer protests in the wake of Floyd’s death should come as no surprise to anyone, Bynum said.

He spoke about the city’s efforts to close the life expectancy gap between residents of north and south Tulsa, brought on for the former by historic economic underinvestment, lack of access to reliable transportation and lack of access to quality nutrition.