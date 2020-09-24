 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Scarlett Johansson supports Oklahoma state question on sentencing reform

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"Avengers" actress Scarlett Johansson announced her support for State Question 805.

805 would stop judges from using previous nonviolent convictions as a justification for increasing prison sentences for people convicted of new nonviolent crimes.

Oklahoma voters will decide on both State Question 805 and 814 in the Nov. 3 general election.

