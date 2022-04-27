Watch now: Residents demand elimination of Gilcrease Expressway extension toll in Berryhill area

Upwards of 300 people packed into the Chandler Park Community Center on Tuesday evening to give voice to their frustrations about the nearby Gilcrease Expressway extension.

At times those voices were so numerous and so loud that hardly anything — frustration or otherwise — was decipherable.

Still, the de facto leaders of a loose coalition of Berryhill-area residents who object to a number of elements of the project said after the meeting that they felt heard.

“I definitely felt like they (Oklahoma Turnpike Authority officials) heard us,” said Melissa Myers, who, with her husband, owns Christ-Centered Lawn & Landscaping in Berryhill. “Now we just need to see what they’re going to do.”

What area residents want the OTA to do is to throw out a toll being planned for the section of the turnpike between 41st and 51st streets, a section that has been free since its completion but which will have a toll assessed as soon as the rest of the turnpike is opened to traffic.

“You’ve taken away our free road, and the existing roads are not viable,” Megan Elliott, another organizer of the residents’ group, told OTA officials during the meeting. “We’re not having it. We’re not going to pay it.”

Construction on the turnpike began Jan. 30, 2020. Once it’s complete — which is expected later this year — the $330 million, five-mile turnpike will complete the gap from where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of 51st Street to just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street west of downtown Tulsa.

Elliott said after the meeting that residents have plenty of other concerns, too — issues that their group plans to address once the toll question is settled, such as the “disgraceful” condition of the alternate routes the Turnpike Authority is suggesting, the lack of sound barriers, property values and environmental concerns.

But “we want to eliminate that toll,” she said. “There’s no way around it. We’re not compromising. We want the toll eliminated. We’re OK with the toll on the north end or to increase it on the bridge. That’s OK.

“We cannot isolate the community of Berryhill by charging all of this money to access the community. It can’t happen.”

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith drew the first jeers of the rowdy meeting early on when she told the crowd that the project’s status as a toll road was known publicly at least as early as Feb. 15, 2018, when about 190 people attended a similar meeting.

Joe Echelle, deputy director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, told the crowd that the city of Tulsa had a plan in 2014 to complete the project without tolls but that it would have taken 20 years.

By 2015, the project had changed to include having the OTA build a toll bridge across the Arkansas River, he said, and by early 2017, the plan had evolved to where the OTA was asked to take over the entire project as a toll road.

Echelle said during a press briefing before the meeting that all roads must be paid for, whether through tolls, taxes or something else.

“That’s something I think people lose sight of,” he said. “There are no free roads in Oklahoma.”

Keith said after the meeting that she, too, thinks the residents were heard — and that that’s a good thing.

“I think this was really good that the community came out and banded together and voiced their concerns,” she said.

“That speaks to how tight this community is. I think OTA has heard them, and I think they will probably go look and see if there are any solutions. That’s where I think we are.

“I understand that it’s got to be paid for,” she said. “I’m wanting to mitigate that 41st to 51st (toll portion) — whether we can get rid of all of it; that would be ideal — and then pass it (the toll) on to the other end. If that’s possible, that would be fantastic.”

The toll will be determined by the Turnpike Authority board at its May 24 meeting, but Echelle said officials think it will be about $2 for the entire trip from I-44 at 51st Street north to U.S. 412.

Featured video: Gilcrease Expressway bridge goes up over the Arkansas River

