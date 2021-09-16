Watch Now: Refurbished Golden Driller Plaza is dedicated at Expo Square

A big crowd showed up at the Golden Driller on Thursday afternoon. That’s not necessarily an unusual thing, since the Tulsa icon is one of the most popular attractions in the city.
But Thursday was different: The crowd that gathered — city, county and state officials included — were there to celebrate the official opening of a new plaza surrounding the giant oil-field worker and the new name of the historic exposition center that serves as its backdrop.
Golden Driller Plaza fronts what now will be called SageNet Center, after the technology company founded by fair board Trustee Daryl Woodard.
The plaza’s key features include a three-lane drop-off area off 21st Street, a covered walkway into the SageNet Center, shaded picnic tables, an electronic message board, and large ground-level blue and orange letters spelling out Expo Square.
“It is about time we improved his (the Golden Driller’s) front door,” said County Commissioner Stan Sallee. “These improvements will provide ADA accommodations and safety features for our visitors. These improvements will also showcase our Golden Driller.”
The $3.5 million project was funded with a mix of Vision Tulsa sales tax collections, Expo Square dollars and county funds.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the joint effort was a great example of how the city and county can work together to enhance the community.
“What we do together to move our community forward is good for everybody, regardless of whether it falls under the city or the county,” Bynum said.
The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority — also known as the fair board — approved a new naming rights agreement for the Exposition Center earlier this year.
Under a previous naming rights agreement, the massive structure had been called River Spirit Expo.
The deal with SageNet, which includes an initial five-year term and an optional five-year renewal, will pay the fairgrounds $150,000 annually for the first five years and $155,000 each of the following five years.
Woodard said Thursday that he was grateful for the opportunity to associate his company’s name with the fairgrounds, and he called the naming rights agreement a win-win for his company and the community.
“SageNet, we take very seriously about trust and connections, and when we talk about trust and connections, we’re talking about trust and connections with our customers, with all the associates at SageNet, with our vendors,” Woodard said. “And this is an opportunity to show our trust and connection with the community.”
Expo Square President and CEO Mark Andrus said Golden Driller Plaza will only enhance an attraction that draws visitors from around the world.
“Thousands of cars drive by 21st Street every day, and since 1966 they have seen our gargantuan 76-foot-tall Golden Driller, and a lot of them stop and take pictures,” Andrus said.
“For six or eight years now we have been saying, ‘We have to do something else.’ Things get stagnant. I just thank everybody, particularly Tulsa County voters, for having the trust in us that turned out right and turned out beautiful.
“We now have the single best front door of any fairgrounds that I have ever seen.”