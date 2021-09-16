Watch Now: Refurbished Golden Driller Plaza is dedicated at Expo Square

“What we do together to move our community forward is good for everybody, regardless of whether it falls under the city or the county,” Bynum said.

The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority — also known as the fair board — approved a new naming rights agreement for the Exposition Center earlier this year.

Under a previous naming rights agreement, the massive structure had been called River Spirit Expo.

The deal with SageNet, which includes an initial five-year term and an optional five-year renewal, will pay the fairgrounds $150,000 annually for the first five years and $155,000 each of the following five years.

Woodard said Thursday that he was grateful for the opportunity to associate his company’s name with the fairgrounds, and he called the naming rights agreement a win-win for his company and the community.

“SageNet, we take very seriously about trust and connections, and when we talk about trust and connections, we’re talking about trust and connections with our customers, with all the associates at SageNet, with our vendors,” Woodard said. “And this is an opportunity to show our trust and connection with the community.”