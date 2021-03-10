 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Oklahoma House passes bill to protect drivers who hit protesters
Watch Now: Oklahoma House passes bill to protect drivers who hit protesters

Debate went late into Tuesday and voting happened early Wednesday morning as the Oklahoma House approved a bill that would grant immunity to drivers who hit protesters.

Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said House Bill 1674 was inspired by a May 31, 2020, incident where Black Lives Matter protesters blocked Interstate 244 in Tulsa. A pickup pulling a horse trailer drove through the crowd, sending two people to the hospital.

During bill questioning, Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, reminded House colleagues that a man fell from I-244 and broke his neck and back during the incident, and that the driver reportedly showed protesters a gun before driving through the protesters on the interstate.

