Watch now: New Arkansas River pedestrian bridge taking shape with addition of massive arches

It seems as though Tulsans have been talking forever about one iteration or another of the pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River.
Not exactly. But it has been a steady source of conversation for nearly a decade.
First, the city was going to fix it up — and maybe even add a second deck. Then the old wooden railroad bridge was found to be structurally unsound, and that set off a debate over whether it really needed to come down.
The bridge began being taken down, section by section, earlier this year, and now folks are wondering when the new, much-ballyhooed Gateway Bridge will begin to rise out of the water.
That wait ended last week, when the bridge’s arches — each comprising two 60-foot-long, 105,000-pound pieces — began arriving from the manufacturer in St. Louis.
The first half of the first arch was installed Monday, and the second half went up Tuesday morning.
In all, 11 arches will be set atop concrete columns and abutments to support the 1,400-foot-long bridge deck. The columns are secured by concrete shafts embedded 12 to 30 feet beneath the river bottom into bedrock.
“Due to the size of the bridge spans — the shipping loads are 18 foot, 6 inches wide — traveling down the interstate, the state of Missouri requires front and back police escorts,” said Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC.
On Tuesday, the second piece of the first arch was installed on the west side of the river. Crews from Hillsdale Fabricators will continue working their way east until they get to the middle of the river; then they’ll shift to the east bank of the river and work their way west until all of the arches are joined.
“There are 6½ miles of welds on the whole project,” Stava said. “Think about that for a minute. Four miles of welds are done in their shop, and 2½ miles of welding is done on site.”
Once the bridge spans are in place, the decking will be added. That’s another big undertaking — 1.65 million pounds of precast concrete topped with exposed aggregate deck surface identical to the material used on the Gathering Place’s pathways.
Crossland Construction has been working in the river for months to establish the foundation for the bridge. So far, five columns and an abutment on the west bank have been completed. When work shifts to the east side, likely in February, five more columns and an abutment on the east bank will be constructed.
“This is the first and only multi-arch steel bridge in the United States,” Stava said. “So it’s a first; it’s a significant first.”
The bridge is scheduled to be completed in early 2023 but likely will open a few months later, when improvements to the landing areas connecting the bridge to the Gathering Place and the River Parks trails are finished.
“We are really excited to start to see the bridge really come together and that Tulsans will start to get to see and be able to envision what this bridge will look like as it goes through to completion,” Stava said. “Remember, the new bridge isn’t a straight shot across the river like the old bridge. It is shaped in an arch going north. So it has curvature to it.”
The Gathering Place won a city-sponsored design competition for the new pedestrian bridge in 2017 and is overseeing construction of the bridge.
The project is being paid for with $27.4 million in city funding and $7.25 million in private dollars.