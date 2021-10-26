Watch now: New Arkansas River pedestrian bridge taking shape with addition of massive arches

Crossland Construction has been working in the river for months to establish the foundation for the bridge. So far, five columns and an abutment on the west bank have been completed. When work shifts to the east side, likely in February, five more columns and an abutment on the east bank will be constructed.

“This is the first and only multi-arch steel bridge in the United States,” Stava said. “So it’s a first; it’s a significant first.”

The bridge is scheduled to be completed in early 2023 but likely will open a few months later, when improvements to the landing areas connecting the bridge to the Gathering Place and the River Parks trails are finished.

“We are really excited to start to see the bridge really come together and that Tulsans will start to get to see and be able to envision what this bridge will look like as it goes through to completion,” Stava said. “Remember, the new bridge isn’t a straight shot across the river like the old bridge. It is shaped in an arch going north. So it has curvature to it.”

The Gathering Place won a city-sponsored design competition for the new pedestrian bridge in 2017 and is overseeing construction of the bridge.