Watch Now: Mayor Bynum proposes a $799.4 million fiscal year 2022 city budget

To address that, the city used a combination of efficiencies, elimination of vacant positions and fee increases to close the gap.

Bynum said Wednesday that he was grateful for the sacrifices city employees have made over the last year and for the work department leaders did in finding cost savings that helped balance the budget.

He made clear that none of the funding the city is expected to receive from the federal American Rescue Plan would be used for operational costs. City officials say they have yet to receive any official notice of how much the city will receive.

“With the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act earlier this year, we have seen cities around America requiring a federal bailout to address municipal budget deficits,” Bynum said. “Thanks to prudent annual budgeting and sacrifices on the part of our team at the city of Tulsa, we have no such deficit and no such need for a bailout.”

The $4 million for the city’s Rainy Day Fund would come from a dedicated sales tax approved by voters in the city’s Improve Our Tulsa sales tax renewal package.

City leaders have been working for years to implement a new police records management system. Bynum said the new system will finally go online in FY 2022.