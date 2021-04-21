Watch Now: Mayor Bynum proposes a $799.4 million fiscal year 2022 city budget

Mayor G.T. Bynum on Wednesday proposed a $799.4 million fiscal year 2022 budget that would provide for pay increases for eligible city employees, fund implementation of a new police records management system and add at least $4 million to the city’s Rainy Day Fund.
The proposed budget is approximately 5% less than the fiscal year 2021 budget adopted by the City Council last year.
Bynum’s proposed general fund budget, which funds most day-to-day city operations, is $313.6 million, a less than 1% increase from last year.
The mayor’s presentation to the City Council on Wednesday included none of the drama or bad news that marked last year’s budget process. City officials were well into preparing the FY 2021 budget when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
The resulting decline in projected revenues led the city to furlough nonsworn employees, implement travel and hiring freezes and use $3 million from its Rainy Day Fund to balance its FY 2020 budget and manage its FY 2021 budget.
This year, the furloughs are gone, as are employee hiring and travel freezes.
That does not mean the Mayor’s Office faced no challenges in putting together its proposed FY 2022 budget. Just a few months ago, city officials were projecting a revenue shortfall of $10 million for the upcoming year.
To address that, the city used a combination of efficiencies, elimination of vacant positions and fee increases to close the gap.
Bynum said Wednesday that he was grateful for the sacrifices city employees have made over the last year and for the work department leaders did in finding cost savings that helped balance the budget.
He made clear that none of the funding the city is expected to receive from the federal American Rescue Plan would be used for operational costs. City officials say they have yet to receive any official notice of how much the city will receive.
“With the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act earlier this year, we have seen cities around America requiring a federal bailout to address municipal budget deficits,” Bynum said. “Thanks to prudent annual budgeting and sacrifices on the part of our team at the city of Tulsa, we have no such deficit and no such need for a bailout.”
The $4 million for the city’s Rainy Day Fund would come from a dedicated sales tax approved by voters in the city’s Improve Our Tulsa sales tax renewal package.
City leaders have been working for years to implement a new police records management system. Bynum said the new system will finally go online in FY 2022.
“This is the first wholesale update of our records management system since the mid-1970s,” Bynum said. “This new system will dramatically improve the flow of information from 911, officers in the field to judges in our Municipal Court.”
Unlike in previous years, when the mayor and City Council have approved funding for an additional 90 police officers as well as more firefighters, the proposed FY 2022 budget would provide enough funding to hire enough officers and firefighters only to offset attrition.
The lack of funding for new police officers and firefighters is a budgetary issue, not a lack of desire to hire more officers and firefighters, according to the city. The following year's budget plan — for FY 2023 — calls for again hiring 90 officers.
Bynum’s proposed FY 2022 budget includes no increase in water and refuse rates. Sewer and stormwater rates would increase 3%, significantly less than the 7% increase city officials had anticipated.
The city's primary source of revenue, sales tax collections, is expected to increase 5% over last fiscal year.
The City Council has until the end of June to propose changes to the mayor’s proposed budget and vote on adopting it.
Here are some other key programs that would be funded in the proposed budget:
• The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation continues with excavation and geophysical work.
• The Community Response Team, which assists people in mental health crisis, would go from operating three days a week to five days a week.
• Mowing of city rights of way and medians would be a full eight cycles.
• The neighborhood street lighting program will continue, with at least 112 new street lights expected to be installed.
• All city pools and splash pads will be open and the Parks Department day camp program will be extended to the Jane Malone Community Center and Central Center.
The fiscal year starts July 1. To view the mayor’s proposed budget, go to cityoftulsa.org/budget.