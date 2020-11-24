Watch Now: Mask mandates passed in Sand Springs, Muskogee as Broken Arrow councilors vote 4-1 against resolution

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m disappointed because I felt this was a good meeting of the minds and an opportunity to meet both sides halfway, but I’ve come to realize being a mediator is not always functional,” he said of his decision. “I hoped we could come reason together.”

Parks acknowledged doubts that the city of Broken Arrow would “ever” approve a mask mandate but said he would vote for one, noting that most states in the U.S. have a statewide mandate.

“What I see in the resolution — and we can call it whatever, but it is a resolution; there are no laws in there — I think there’s good recommendations,” he said. “I think it’s good for citizens to know the City Council is recommending some things.”

Thurmond and Gillespie said the city has been following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic and said the council has promoted behaviors such as hand washing and social distancing.

“I think you have to be responsible for your own immunity. We take vitamins. We eat healthy. We try to exercise. But as a city we’re not going to mandate that,” Thurmond said.

Muskogee, Sand Springs back ordinances