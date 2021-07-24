Watch now: Lankford, Regalado call Biden immigration policy 'hypocrisy' in double-team on president

U.S. Sen. James Lankford kept up his attack on the Biden administration’s immigration policy on Friday, this time with Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado at his side.
Appearing together for a brief press conference at the Sheriff’s Office’s Faulkner Building, Lankford reiterated several points he covered in Washington earlier this week, and Regalado talked about the dangers of smuggled illegal drugs and the “hypocrisy” of COVID-19 recommendations and restrictions.
The latter stemmed from Lankford’s contention that thousands of immigrants are being allowed into the United States without adequate health screenings.
Regalado replied that it is hypocritical to “implement some of the most stringent COVID policies on our citizens, yet we will not be enforcing them on people coming into this country illegally.”
“The hypocrisy there is what people are fed up with,” he said. “If it’s good enough to implement and even sometimes force on our citizens, then it is certainly important enough to force on individuals who are coming into this country. If you can’t do both, what it tells (citizens) is that politics are in play.”
Lankford and virtually all other current and would-be Republican members of Congress say Biden’s six-month presidency has resulted in chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border and sharp curtailment of detentions and deportations.
Others note that border crossings were on the rise during the final months of the Donald Trump administration and attribute some of the increase to the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden himself, however, campaigned on a more targeted approach to immigration enforcement, with an emphasis on violent criminals and drug smugglers.
Lankford said Friday, as he has before, that administration policies are preventing federal authorities from doing even that.
Lankford said only 3,000 immigrants were deported in April, while in fiscal year 2020 — which ended Sept. 30 — deportations averaged 15,500 a month.
More recent deportation numbers are unclear, but the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University reports that the number of people detained for immigration reasons more than doubled from a low of 13,258 on Feb. 25 to 27,217 on July 8.
Federal officials currently have the authority to summarily return undocumented immigrants apprehended within 100 miles of the border.