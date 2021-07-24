Watch now: Lankford, Regalado call Biden immigration policy 'hypocrisy' in double-team on president

U.S. Sen. James Lankford kept up his attack on the Biden administration’s immigration policy on Friday, this time with Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado at his side.

Appearing together for a brief press conference at the Sheriff’s Office’s Faulkner Building, Lankford reiterated several points he covered in Washington earlier this week, and Regalado talked about the dangers of smuggled illegal drugs and the “hypocrisy” of COVID-19 recommendations and restrictions.

The latter stemmed from Lankford’s contention that thousands of immigrants are being allowed into the United States without adequate health screenings.

Regalado replied that it is hypocritical to “implement some of the most stringent COVID policies on our citizens, yet we will not be enforcing them on people coming into this country illegally.”

“The hypocrisy there is what people are fed up with,” he said. “If it’s good enough to implement and even sometimes force on our citizens, then it is certainly important enough to force on individuals who are coming into this country. If you can’t do both, what it tells (citizens) is that politics are in play.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}