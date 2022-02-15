Watch Now: It's official: USA-BMX facility is open for business in Tulsa

If the new USA BMX Hall of Fame, headquarters, museum and track complex is to be a success, it’s going to need people like Kai Wall.
He’s 6, and at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the $23 million facility, he spoke as earnestly as a child can about his love for the sport.
“You can do cool tricks,” he said between bites of an ice cream bar.
When it came time for the grown-ups to talk — and there were plenty who did — a common theme emerged: Tulsa is on the move, one great project at a time.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell reminded the crowd that tourism is the state’s third-leading industry and said he’d like to see it be No. 1 or No. 2.
“That doesn’t happen without having world headquarters like this in the state of Oklahoma,” Pinnell said.
“This is a great state, but for us to make sure that we can demonstrate that, we have to make sure that we have the building blocks across our 77 counties.”
The opening of the new facility comes after years of fits and starts that at times had people wondering whether the project would ever get off the ground. It did, in the summer of 2020 — just not where city officials originally thought it would be built.
The initial site under consideration was Expo Square, home each fall to the USA BMX Grand Nationals. But the deal never went through, leaving officials scrambling for a new location.
Mayor G.T. Bynum explained Wednesday that his staff suggested the old Evans-Fintube site in the historic Greenwood District north of downtown, and USA BMX officials were on board from the start.
Greenwood was the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“They immediately got how transformative putting this project in the Greenwood District could be for our community,” Bynum said. “And how it could make it about so much more than just the wonder for Tulsa of being home to this remarkable sport, but what it could mean for a community that is working to heal and to revitalize.”
The BMX development sits on the north end of the 22-acre Evans-Fintube property where, as Bynum noted, much of the iron and steel that built Tulsa in the 20th century was produced.
“And what I love about this project more than anything else is that the spirit of this site is what is going to build the Tulsa of the 21st (century),” Bynum said.
Shane Fernandez, president of USA BMX and chairman of the USA BMX Foundation, said the foundation plans to launch an initiative on Juneteenth to assist underserved youth in north Tulsa.
“To our new neighbors, I can promise you that our team wants to see a champion rise from this neighborhood to represent us on the global scale,” Fernandez said.
City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who represents the district in which the BMX facility is located, said she is excited about what it can offer the community.
“I think of it not just as a single development but more so what BMX can bring by way of foot traffic to the new development that is coming to the Greenwood District as well as the businesses that are there and have been for quite some time,” Hall-Harper said.
“I see this as BMX being a critical piece to the revitalization of Greenwood and Black entrepreneurship in this space.”
Wednesday’s ceremony was held in front of a giant, multicolored USA BMX sign, with the world-class Hardesty National BMX Stadium behind it. The stadium is home to two separate tracks — one for average riders and one for elite and Olympic riders.
That’s where Adam Scott, in uniform and sitting on his bike, was the minute it was done.
Just like Kai Wall, he wanted to hit the track — only he’s no kid.
“This has been a childhood dream for probably anyone that has ever raced BMX in their entire life,” said Scott, who lives in Oklahoma City and races in the 41 to 45 expert class. “To have something this magnificent, this huge on this scale and to have it right here in Oklahoma.
“I mean, I think everyone is just excited in general because we’ll have a national here every year coming through, people will get to see it, all the training and all the Olympic and junior elites.”