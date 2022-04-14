Watch Now: Immigration, 'ghost guns,' focus of Lankford, Cruz rally in Tulsa

Sens. James Lankford and Ted Cruz addressed the U.S.-Mexican border situation and President Joe Biden’s “ghost gun” ban in a rally at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, as Lankford makes a bid to be the senior senator from Oklahoma.

Talking about their experience working together, Cruz, R-Texas, endorsed the Oklahoma Republican by saying Lankford is a “faithful conservative” who fights for Oklahoman’s rights and values.

“He’s a strong conservative,” Cruz also said. “He’s a leader, but he also knows what he believes in. There’s a lot of people in Washington who like to put their finger in the air and want to see which way the wind is blowing, and they don’t know their heart or have a firm foundation. That’s not James Lankford.”

Cruz added that there is no stronger defender of life, especially when it comes to unborn children, than Lankford and no better champion for “common sense” Oklahoma values than Lankford.

The two focused the first 20 minutes of their time on stage on the Southern border and illegal immigration and what they call purposeful policies from the Biden administration to let people into the United States.

“Every state is a border state with what’s going on with the movement of drugs, the movement of people,” Lankford said. “People sometimes think this (‘border crisis’) is accidental. It’s intentional policy from the Biden administration.”

Lankford said there is no way an administration can let “2 million people” cross the border illegally unless it is purposeful.

Lankford cited what he said was Biden’s policy of flying asylum seekers to any U.S. city of their choosing for court hearings and said that as a result, every city in the U.S. is becoming a “border town.”

According to a February Washington Post fact check on the issue, Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees were being flown to other ICE detention facilities around the country to maintain a 75% bed capacity in accordance with COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

An ICE official told the Washington Post that people are not transported on ICE flights after they’ve been released from ICE custody or paroled while waiting for immigration proceedings.

The other main issue Lankford and Cruz brought up was Biden’s “ghost gun ban,” announced last week, to limit the number of homemade guns without serial numbers that inhibit law enforcement’s ability to trace the guns’ owners.

The White House released a Fact Sheet on Monday addressing Biden’s policy on “ghost guns,” saying about 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations last year, 10 times the number recovered in 2016.

The new rule on ghost guns states that the kits to build homemade guns qualify as “firearms” and that, therefore, manufacturers of those kits have to become federally licensed and include serial numbers on the kits’ frames.

Lankford said guns without serial numbers aren’t the issue when it comes to crime, and he said Democrats need to pay attention to crimes when they happen instead of trying to place more regulations on guns. Removing guns with no serial numbers won’t reduce crime, he said.

As Lankford and Cruz prepared for the rally, a group of about 20 people stood at the entrance to the parking lot and waved flags, signs and banners for Jackson Lahmeyer, who is challenging Lankford in the Republican primary.

Several local leaders also made appearances at the rally. Bob Jack, former Tulsa County GOP chairman, and Tulsa County Young Republicans Chairwoman Charity Marcus both spoke before introducing Lankford and Cruz; ORU President William Wilson welcomed the crowd without formally voicing support for Lankford; and Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee sat in the front row and livestreamed the rally on Facebook.

