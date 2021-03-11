 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Gov. Stitt on how state could potentially spend COVID-19 stimulus money

Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.

Gov. Kevin Stitt was asked earlier Thursday how the state would be spending its allotment of federal stimulus package approved by Congress this week.

