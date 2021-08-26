Watch Now: Gov. Kevin Stitt says McGirt legal decision state's 'most pressing issue'

Cherokee Principle Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. also went after Stitt.

"It’s disappointing to hear a governor of Oklahoma fail to understand the basic facts of the state’s relationship with tribes," Hoskin said in a written statement. "But that is consistent with how he and his new attorney general (O'Connor) have approached McGirt: it’s never been about the facts or about supporting victims, but about undermining tribal sovereignty."

Stitt did not directly mention COVID-19 during his remarks. He did, however, refer to his decision to lift most pandemic-related restrictions after only a few months, saying it allowed Oklahoma's economy to function more smoothly than states such as California that levied longer and more stringent measures.

"We are witnessing freedom and democracy slip from Afghanistan's fingers," Stitt said during a brief passage on the situation in that country. He then tied that into what he said is an infringement on individual freedom in the United States.

"Is there ever a time when liberty must be sacrificed?" Stitt said. "Maybe public safety? public health? Majority viewpoint? Today, some leaders of cities and states in America are saying yes.