Watch Now: Eugene Field revitalization project is about a lot more than new apartments

Mykey Arthrell, a Tulsa city councilor, is Urban Strategies’ education specialist. The job includes everything from making sure students have uniforms for school to arranging early childhood testing to working with organizations such as Reading Partners and Global Gardens to put on a summer camp.

“As an educational specialist, I am knocking on the door — and I am not harassing the parents; I am harassing the child,” Arthrell said. “It’s an easy yes, because it’s a universal truth: parents love their children and they want to see their kids happy, so if you can provide that for the family, then the family is going to be on board with the whole program.”

Tuesday’s activity was put on by Bike Club, and 6-year-old Tayden was one of the stars.

“He can lean into those turns,” Arthrell said. “They identified him in Bike Club as being one of the kids to watch.”

In all, residents from 390 apartments — 200 at Brightwaters and 190 at Riverview Park — eventually will be relocated with the first right to return to River West when the 435 to 460 units are completed over the next three years. Two hundred twenty-two units are either under construction or completed, with 51 currently available for lease.