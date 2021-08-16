Watch Now: DPS megacenter opens in Tulsa for Real IDs, driver's licenses

The Tulsa megacenter will stay open until Jan. 7. Both centers are open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"Oklahoma City is seeing anywhere from 500 to 600 clients a day. Those are people who would otherwise be at one of our tag agencies or at one of our DPS facilities where everybody has historically gone to," said DPS Chief of Administration Patrick Mayes, who was there when the doors opened in Tulsa on Monday.

"Those lines are a lot bigger. This takes a little bit of pressure off those locations by serving a larger volume of the public."

Since the establishment of the Oklahoma City megacenter, DPS has added capabilities for staff to complete out-of-state identification transfers and process learner's permits.

Testing services are not offered at either megacenter. Those obtaining a driver's license for the first time must still visit a DPS location, where appointments can be booked online up to 60 days in advance.

"I saw this on Facebook and I was like, 'Oh, OK. No appointment needed.' But at like 6:30 exactly I was here, and there was already a long line," said Rhuelyn Tefertiller, who was replacing her driver's license after becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen last week.