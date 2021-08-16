Watch Now: DPS megacenter opens in Tulsa for Real IDs, driver's licenses

With a burned U.S. passport book in tow, Tulsan Ismael Lopez arrived at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety's new Tulsa megacenter before 6 a.m. on Monday in hopes of easing the process of recovering essential documents lost to a fire earlier this year.
"Our house burned down, and that was the only identification I had left," Lopez said while at the center, located at Kensington Business Center, 7130 S. Lewis Ave., Suite 190.
"And as a Hispanic male, an identification in a country like this, it's everything. It's everything, you know? To buy anything, to go anywhere, you need an ID."
Lopez was among at least two dozen people in line awaiting DPS staff for the 6:30 a.m. opening of the Tulsa megacenter, the second of its kind after one began operating in Oklahoma City last month.
DPS officials have said the locations were "developed in partnership" with Gov. Kevin Stitt and lawmakers to aid residents as Oklahoma works to comply with the May 3, 2023, Real ID implementation deadline.
And when Lopez made contact with a DPS worker, his charred passport was accepted as proof of his identity, "no questions asked."
"They got me going," he said. "Now that I've got it (my ID) in my hands, I feel safer, you know?"
Each megacenter has 20 workstations where a customer can finish the process of obtaining renewal and replacement driver's licenses, including Real ID compliant and non-Real ID compliant cards. Oklahoma City's location is open until Dec. 10 at 1000 N.E. 10th St., in the former state Department of Health Building.
The Tulsa megacenter will stay open until Jan. 7. Both centers are open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
"Oklahoma City is seeing anywhere from 500 to 600 clients a day. Those are people who would otherwise be at one of our tag agencies or at one of our DPS facilities where everybody has historically gone to," said DPS Chief of Administration Patrick Mayes, who was there when the doors opened in Tulsa on Monday.
"Those lines are a lot bigger. This takes a little bit of pressure off those locations by serving a larger volume of the public."
Since the establishment of the Oklahoma City megacenter, DPS has added capabilities for staff to complete out-of-state identification transfers and process learner's permits.
Testing services are not offered at either megacenter. Those obtaining a driver's license for the first time must still visit a DPS location, where appointments can be booked online up to 60 days in advance.
"I saw this on Facebook and I was like, 'Oh, OK. No appointment needed.' But at like 6:30 exactly I was here, and there was already a long line," said Rhuelyn Tefertiller, who was replacing her driver's license after becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen last week.
"I liked the fact that there was no need for an appointment. Because of COVID, (other places) were wanting you to make an appointment, but it's hard because of the schedule where I work."
DPS has struggled with staffing problems at some of its offices across the state. The agency reported earlier this summer that it was short roughly 40 examiners who could process identification card applications and learner's permit requests.
It also saw setbacks while establishing the Real ID framework as numerous tag agencies reported difficulty navigating and using the software needed to produce such identification cards.
The Oklahoma Legislature designated a budget allocation for DPS to hire more employees. At least some of those funds have gone toward creation of the megacenters, which Mayes said are largely staffed by trained temporary workers.
"Because of COVID-19 and a few other factors, we started to see a large volume of folks who, No. 1, just normal service was backlogged," he said.
"But then you throw Real ID on there and, of course, they've extended the deadline a couple different times. But before we knew they were going to extend it we had to come up with some plan to be able to address volume and to be able to address that backlog."
Among those caught in the delays was Jenks resident Cory McConnell, who went to the megacenter early Monday to renew a learner's permit for his son, James. The McConnells are from Canada, and McConnell said their status as visa holders means their IDs could not be renewed online.
"This has been a process that's been going on for a year and a half," he said. "We've been to Poteau once; we've been to Muskogee; we've been to Sallisaw over the last year and a half trying to get this done."
The trip to Sallisaw, he said, was unsuccessful due to apparent confusion over how to properly process James's application. But a megacenter DPS worker on Monday accepted James' passport, birth certificate and address verification as proof and approved him for a Real ID-compliant card.
"We were able to get it fixed up here," McConnell said. "We were in quick, out quick. It went smooth. We're hopeful this cleans up the backlog in the system."