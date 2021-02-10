Watch Now: Construction executive Bob Jack makes his case for serving on city board

Longtime construction executive Bob Jack has no intention of removing himself from consideration for a volunteer city board for which he was nominated by Mayor G.T. Bynum, he said Wednesday.

Not only does he have the professional credentials to serve on the Infrastructure Development Advisory Board, Jack said, but he has the fortitude to stick it out when the going gets tough.

And for a month or so, the going has been tough for Jack. The City Council pulled his nomination in January, after some councilors expressed concern about remarks he had made regarding COVID-19 regulations and north Tulsans and about his role in organizing a “Protect the Vote” rally after the presidential election.

“I haven’t walked away because the mayor felt that I was more than adequate, capable to do this job,” Jack said when asked by a councilor why he continued to want to serve on the board. “I feel that I am capable to do this job, and I don’t see any reason to back down, and the mayor didn’t see any reason to pull my name, so I am here today.”

Councilor Kara Joy McKee has been the primary voice of opposition to Jack’s nomination, and that did not change Wednesday.