Watch Now: City unveils new electric bus, one of four to be added to fleet

Tulsa Transit and city leaders unveiled a new electric bus on Tuesday that is among four that will be added to the metro bus fleet.

The bus was made available Tuesday for city officials and members of the news media to see and ride.

"We're excited to not only modernize our fleet … but also help the environment," said Ted Rieck, general manager of the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority.

"The electric buses really don't pollute at all," he said.

"I know many of the bus drivers are excited about the vehicles. They accelerate a lot faster than a traditional bus," Rieck said, adding that the new buses' braking system will last much longer than brakes on a traditional bus.

The electric buses are 40 feet long and can travel roughly 200 miles on a full charge.

The buses take roughly 4.5 hours to recharge.

"Adding electric buses to the transportation fleet is an effort to continue to stay green, lower emissions and provide a quieter commute for riders," the city said in a news release.

"You think about where we've come in the last five years for public transit in Tulsa, … and it's exciting," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.