Watch Now: Bynum says police needed more for crime fighting than for enforcing mask mandate — for now

Later, during a different live-streamed briefing, Saint Francis Health System President and CEO Cliff Robertson said his organization would support a state or local mask mandate.

But he didn’t exactly call for one, either.

“We know that one of the issues with this virus is that such a great percentage of folks can carry this virus and be asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic,” Robertson said. “And that’s where the value of the masks really comes into play — to help decrease the chance that somebody that doesn’t know they have COVID spreads COVID to somebody that obviously is at risk for it.

“So we would be supportive of and are supportive of masking, but we’re also supportive of handwashing, social distancing and the vaccine, as well. We believe all four tools are important to be used to protect ourselves and our families,” Robertson said.

Bynum praised the City Council for unanimously supporting a resolution supporting mask use, as well as businesses that impose their own mask requirements.

He noted that the city is providing appropriate signage for such establishments and said police will enforce trespass laws against individuals who fail to comply with those requirements.