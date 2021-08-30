Watch Now: Bynum says police needed more for crime fighting than for enforcing mask mandate — for now

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Monday that he cannot justify taking police off the streets to enforce the COVID-19 mask ordinance some think the city should adopt.
“For me, the issue of a mandate is purely one of when or if we utilize the Tulsa Police Department to enforce what people should be doing anyway,” Bynum said during a live-streamed press conference.
“That’s my concern. It’s not some philosophical disagreement with mask orders. I signed one last summer, and if our health care systems were to come to me … and said we need to do this to stay operational, … there would be no question in my mind about supporting that.”
Bynum said there is no question that masks should be worn.
“There’s not a lot of debate about the necessity and safety of that,” he said.
“But if I’m going to pull a police officer off of fighting crime, especially when we’re in the midst of gang violence the likes of which we haven’t seen in a generation, … I’m going to have to have a greater sense of urgency from our health care systems.”
Dr. Tim Young, chief clinical officer for Ascension St. John, said his system does not favor a mandate because it does not want to give people a false sense of security.
Masks, he said, offer “some protection, (but) vaccination provides greater protection. So we’re emphasizing vaccination.”
Later, during a different live-streamed briefing, Saint Francis Health System President and CEO Cliff Robertson said his organization would support a state or local mask mandate.
But he didn’t exactly call for one, either.
“We know that one of the issues with this virus is that such a great percentage of folks can carry this virus and be asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic,” Robertson said. “And that’s where the value of the masks really comes into play — to help decrease the chance that somebody that doesn’t know they have COVID spreads COVID to somebody that obviously is at risk for it.
“So we would be supportive of and are supportive of masking, but we’re also supportive of handwashing, social distancing and the vaccine, as well. We believe all four tools are important to be used to protect ourselves and our families,” Robertson said.
Bynum praised the City Council for unanimously supporting a resolution supporting mask use, as well as businesses that impose their own mask requirements.
He noted that the city is providing appropriate signage for such establishments and said police will enforce trespass laws against individuals who fail to comply with those requirements.
“This is a city that honors business, that believes in private enterprise,” Bynum said. “I would ask Tulsans to respect the requests of business owners in this regard.”
Delivering a stark description of his visit to a COVID ward, Bynum said, “I’ve never visited a hospital floor like this one anywhere.
“There were about 30 patients,” he said. “Twenty-six of them were on ventilators. There were no families congregating in the halls. There were no doctors going in and out of rooms. The IV drips for the patients were actually positioned in the hallways … so that nurses could change the bags without entering the rooms. The tubes enter the room through the door and in to the patient. The patients were completely isolated from human contact.
“Please take the action necessary to avoid winding up in one of those beds,” Bynum said.