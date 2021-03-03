Watch Now: Angry Broken Arrow residents call mayor a 'communist' after City Council narrowly passes resolution encouraging masks

Thurmond requested that the resolution be put on the latest meeting agenda after saying he received feedback from some businesses interested in the city’s instituting some form of mask requirement.

“The whole point of the ‘encouraging’ thing …; that’s so condescending to me,” said Gillespie. “I’m not going to encourage you to do anything. I’m not going to encourage you to put something on your face, which I sold for six years, and I know exactly what it does and what it doesn’t do.”

Gillespie currently works as a medical equipment specialist for Dentsply Sirona in Tulsa.

“But for some reason — even though I’m an expert on it with doctors a few years ago — now I’m an idiot because I was just a sales rep,” said Gillespie, who revealed that she contracted COVID-19 in January and described her symptoms akin to “a head cold” before suggesting the test result might have been a false positive.

“I’m tired of the condescension,” she said. “I want people to be able to get out and enjoy life.”

In addition to encouraging individuals to wear masks, the resolution pledges support from the city and the Broken Arrow Police Department to provide assistance to businesses that have mask requirements in instances where individuals refuse to comply.