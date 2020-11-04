Watch it now: Fresh off election victories, Sen. Dave Rader and Rep. Melissa Provenzano talk about the most pressing problems facing the Legislature

Sen. Dave Rader, a Republican from Tulsa, and Rep. Melissa Provenzano, a Democrat from Tulsa, sat down with the Tulsa World Wednesday to talk about the Tuesday elections, what pressing problems are facing the Oklahoma Legislature and the future of smart-on-crime report after the failure of State Question 805.
Support Local Journalism
Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa
Election Day
Election Day
Election Day
ELECTION
ELECTION
ELECTION
ELECTION
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
votingtuesdayunion.jpeg
votingtuesdayhardesty.jpeg
Line at polling place - Christian Chapel
Voting
Election Candlelight
Voting
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Election Candlelight
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Tulsa votes
Tulsa votes
Tulsa votes
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Voting
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.