Watch it now: Fresh off election victories, Sen. Dave Rader and Rep. Melissa Provenzano talk about the most pressing problems facing the Legislature
Sen. Dave Rader, a Republican from Tulsa, and Rep. Melissa Provenzano, a Democrat from Tulsa, sat down with the Tulsa World Wednesday to talk about the Tuesday elections, what pressing problems are facing the Oklahoma Legislature and the future of smart-on-crime report after the failure of State Question 805.

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com

