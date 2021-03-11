Wach Now: Gov. Stitt, Dr. Lance Frye talk about bill that gives governor more control over Tulsa, Oklahoma City health departments

Legislation essentially giving the Governor’s Office veto power over the selection of Tulsa and Oklahoma City city-county health department directors narrowly passed the state House of Representatives Wednesday evening.
House Bill 2504, by Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, got through on a vote of 54-41, with 51 votes needed for passage. The vote broke down largely along urban/rural lines.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye and Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke about the measure during a Thursday press conference.
